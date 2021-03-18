Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Lower Hutt Construction Company To Pay $42K For Unlawful Wage Deductions

Thursday, 18 March 2021, 12:06 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) ordered Tiger Construction NZ Limited to pay $21,000 in penalties for making unlawful deductions from employees’ wages and a further $21,692 as reimbursement for the deductions to three migrant employees. The company trades as Tiger Scaffolding in Lower Hutt, providing residential and commercial scaffolding.

The Labour Inspectorate, part of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) investigated Tiger Construction after receiving complaints from the Philippines Embassy on behalf of three workers alleging deductions were made from their wages without their knowledge. The investigation showed the employer made a number of deductions related to workers’ accommodation and also for training which they never attended.

Labour Inspectorate construction sector strategy lead Jeanie Borsboom says that while employers can make deductions from employees’ wages in certain cases, these deductions must be reasonable and must be agreed to by the employee.

“Employers must consult employees before making a deduction from their wages. It’s not enough to have a deductions clause in the employment agreement. Even then, the deductions must be reasonable. For example, employers cannot charge employees for operational costs that should be covered by the business.

“Employees who didn’t agree to deductions or were pressured into agreeing can take a case to the ERA for as far back as six years.”

The ERA found these deductions were unlawful and unreasonable. The employer failed to engage with the Labour Inspectorate stating they had other things to do and did not participate in the ERA’s process. The employer has also been listed on the Immigration Stand-down list, preventing them from hiring new migrant workers.

“The workers have done the right thing in going to the Philippines Embassy. Migrants are entitled to the same rights as New Zealand workers and the Inspectorate works closely with the embassy to ensure Filipino workers have access to information about their rights and are treated fairly in the workplace,” Ms Borsboom says.

Information about making deductions from pay can be found on the Employment New Zealand Website. The website also has learning modules on minimum employment rights in multiple languages, including Tagalog.

The Labour Inspectorate encourages anyone concerned about their employment situation or the situation of someone they know, to phone the Ministry’s service centre on 0800 20 90 20 where concerns are handled in a safe environment.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Finder: 79% Of Kiwis Are More Money-cautious Than They Were Pre-COVID The pandemic has changed Kiwis’ relationship with money, according to new research by Finder, a consumer research and financial comparison site in New Zealand... More>>


ASB: Housing Confidence At A 25-year High But Buyer Sentiment Turns Negative As Affordability Bites

Less than a year on from widespread predictions of a drop in house prices, the latest ASB Housing Confidence Survey shows expectations for price rises are at record high levels, a marked sentiment change... More>>

PEPANZ: End Of An Era AS Final Exploration Permit Outside Taranaki Surrendered

The surrender of the final exploration permit outside of Taranaki is the disappointing end of an era and a further blow to New Zealand’s energy security, according to the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ)... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Policy Lessons From A Year Of Covid-19

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua was in a sound position to continue to meet its mandate in the face of the COVID-19 induced economic shock. However, we must continue to transform so as to remain relevant and effective in addressing longer-term challenges, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said... More>>




Government: Emissions Pricing Reaches Significant Milestone

A significant milestone in New Zealand’s transition to a low carbon future was reached today with the first auction of emissions allowances, said the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw... More>>


FMA: Chief Executive To Leave At End Of 2021

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) Board today announced that Chief Executive Rob Everett had resigned and would leave the organisation towards the end of the year... More>>


Stats NZ: Reduced Card Spending In February During COVID-19 Restrictions

Kiwis’ spending fell across the board in February, Stats NZ said today.
There was a fall in electronic card spending between January and February 2021. Seasonally adjusted total electronic card spending fell by $256 million (3.2 percent)... More>>


Psychic Ventures: US Consumer Spending On Video Games Jumped By 42% In Jan 2021

On a global scale, there was a 15% increase in digital games revenue in January 2021, pushing the total to $11.6 billion.
In the US, gaming revenue rose to an impressive high during the month thanks to the new generation of consoles. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 