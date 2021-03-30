Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Assa Abloy New Zealand Limited Seeks Clearance To Acquire Shares Of NZ Fire Doors Limited

Tuesday, 30 March 2021, 11:25 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has received a clearance application from ASSA ABLOY New Zealand Limited (Assa Abloy NZ) to acquire all of the shares in NZ Fire Doors Limited (NZFD). Both Assa Abloy NZ and NZFD manufacture and supply fire-rated doors and windows to the construction industry. Fire-rated doors and windows are specially designed to act as a barrier to the spread of fire.

Assa Abloy NZ is ultimately owned by Assa Abloy AB, a Sweden-based company. In New Zealand, it supplies a broad range of fire-rated and non-fire-rated doors, windows and hardware, including through its subsidiaries, Pacific Doors Systems Limited (Pacific Doors), Assa Abloy Entrance Systems NZ Limited, and Placard New Zealand Pty Limited. Pacific Doors has manufacturing facilities in Wellington and Timaru.

NZFD is a New Zealand-based manufacturer and supplier of fire-rated, non-fire-rated, acoustic and specialty doors and windows. NZFD supplies fire-rated doors to construction companies, joiners and resellers from its manufacturing facility in Auckland.

A public version of the clearance application will be available shortly on the Commission’s case register.

Background

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

