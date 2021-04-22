Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Deposit Takers Act A Step Closer

Thursday, 22 April 2021, 10:34 am
Press Release: The Treasury

A Cabinet decision to adopt the final measures resulting from the Reserve Bank Act Review will see drafting commence for new legislation to be known as the Deposit Takers Act.

The measures announced by Minister of Finance Hon Grant Robertson will promote financial stability and protect deposits held in both bank and non-bank institutions. They conclude a comprehensive review of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Act, and build on reforms already confirmed to update the objectives and decision-making processes of the Reserve Bank.

The new Deposit Takers Act will create a single regulatory regime for all bank and non-bank deposit takers (such as building societies and finance companies). It will also introduce a new deposit insurance scheme that will protect up to $100,000 per depositor, per institution in the event of a failure.

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said reaching this stage was a significant milestone in strengthening the regulatory framework for all institutions that take deposits, as well as introducing the new deposit insurance scheme.

"The Reserve Bank is responsible for regulating deposit takers to help ensure their safety and soundness, in line with our mandate to promote the prosperity and wellbeing of New Zealanders. This new Act will broaden and clarify the scope of our role, which has evolved significantly since the Reserve Bank began prudentially regulating banks more than 30 years ago. It also modernises our regulatory processes and instruments.

"The reforms also provide important new enforcement tools which will help us to manage emerging issues, and an enhanced crisis management framework to effectively respond to any failures and minimise the impact on the financial system, the economy, and society.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who made submissions during consultation, and who have supported us to get to the stage where we can start drafting this important legislation."

Secretary to the Treasury Dr Caralee McLiesh said the Reserve Bank Act review was a highly successful collaboration.

"I’m immensely proud of how the review team drove this complex work programme forward, particularly last year during the pandemic response when we were undertaking public consultation on the new framework for deposit takers and finalising changes to the Reserve Bank’s objectives and decision-making processes through the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Bill.

"The enduring relationships and collaborative processes we have developed provide a very strong basis for working together closely in the future on macroeconomic and financial policy.

"The Reserve Bank's prudential regulation of deposit takers is critical to promoting prosperity and wellbeing. Financial stability helps protect New Zealander's savings, reduces the risks of unemployment, and enables confident participation in the financial system. The Bank will continue to independently set prudential policy, subject to strengthened accountability and transparency requirements and a requirement for it to have regard to the government’s Financial Policy Remit."

Suzanne Snively has chaired the Independent Advisory Panel for the review of the Reserve Bank since it began in 2017. She acknowledged the hard work and focus of the Review Team.

"The team took into consideration the external advice from the panel and in this way, it was possible to collect evidence to test many options."

The Reserve Bank will lead the implementation of the new Deposit Takers Act. Deposit insurance is being prioritised ahead of the rest of the Act coming into effect and is expected to be up and running in 2023. The next opportunity for further public input will be an exposure draft of the Act later this year.

More information:

- Ministerial press release

- Treasury web page on the Reserve Bank Act Review

- Reserve Bank web page on the Deposit Takers Act

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Treasury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Frog Recruitment: Kiwi Workers Reluctant To Make Business Trips Across The Ditch Despite Trans-Tasman Bubble Opening

When the trans-Tasman travel bubble opens today, many Kiwi companies won't be rushing to buy an air ticket, reluctant to cross the ditch to do business. The latest survey conducted by leading recruitment agency, Frog Recruitment of nearly 1,000 New Zealand ... More>>

Tourism: Employers Welcome Back Working Holidaymakers

Tourism businesses gearing up for the return of Australian visitors from next week will be relieved to learn that they will also have access to an offshore pool of much-needed job candidates, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says. Tourism employers around ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Latest Broadband Report Confirms Improved Performance Of Premium Fibre Plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme shows that the performance of Fibre Max plans has improved substantially. This follows a collaboration between the Commission, its independent testing partner, ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Capital Raise Deferred

Air New Zealand has decided to defer its planned capital raise to later in 2021 allowing more time to assess the impacts of recent developments on the airline’s path to recovery. 'We’ve seen some clearing of COVID-19 clouds recently, with ... More>>


Stats NZ: Prices For Transport And Housing Rise In March 2021 Quarter

Higher prices for transport and housing led to a 0.8 percent lift in the consumers price index in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Prices for getting around rose in the March quarter. Transport prices rose 3.9 percent, the biggest quarterly ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Impact Of Demands On Land In New Zealand

A new environmental report released today by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, presents new data on New Zealand’s land cover, soil quality, and land fragmentation. The land cover data in the report, Our land 2021 , provides the most ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: March Card Spending Rebounds Despite COVID

There was a lift in retail card spending in March following a fall in the lockdown-disrupted February month, Stats NZ said today. Seasonally adjusted retail card spending rose by $53 million (0.9 percent), compared with February 2021. Visit our website to read ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 