Relentless Pursuit For Organic And Natural Brands’ Entry Into Australia

Monday, 3 May 2021, 12:14 pm
Press Release: Buy Pure

With over a decade of experience taking New Zealand certified organic and natural brands to national and export markets, Buy Pure New Zealand has joined forces with some of the country’s leading professional agencies and the largest organic and natural Expo in Oceania, ‘Naturally Good’, to deliver onshore and offshore training and helping companies attend the largest Oceania trade event of its kind on 30-31 May 2021 in Sydney, Australia.

“Our team is relentless in helping Kiwi brands committed to the natural and organic ethos to grow and enter markets whilst realising our 100% NZ proposition.” Brendan Hoare, Managing Director of Buy Pure New Zealand said.

“We combine market research with practical and applied experience to back our pursuit. We know consumers are conscious of health and wellbeing, that Australia is one of our major trading partners and most importantly, we currently have a trans- Tasman bubble. Even with short notice, we are prepared, committed and rearing to go.” Brendan said.

The Expo event is considered the best of its kind in Oceania Pacific and the largest. But, without the guidance and insight into how to build a winning strategy into a market six times larger than New Zealand, companies new to export can be overwhelmed. The art of securing sales, creating leads, launching products, undertaking market research, networking, and investigating competition has to be balanced with the correct legal, financial and structural frameworks that support opportunity and growth. Buy Pure’s relationship with Naturally Good along with proven training with its expert partners delivers on this.

“In uncertain times, Australia and New Zealand continue to strive and work together to find solutions and provide a pathway to further develop, facilitate and solidify trading relationship. The bilateral trade between Australia and New Zealand is an important trading relationship to both countries. ‘Naturally Good’ extends a warm welcome to our New Zealand colleagues.” Joanne Ma, Marketing Manager of Naturally Good said.

“Our practical and applied approach brings together the best possible expertise here and in Australia. Our New Zealand training includes leading entities such as NZTE, ANZ, Baker Tilly, James and Wells, Crombie Lockwood, social media experts Moloney Moloney as well as practitioners with decades of experience. We tie it together with in-market exploration and the experience of the largest trade exhibition dedicated to all things natural, organic and healthy. This real life experience gives insight and confidence to critical decisions required to have a chance of true success.” Brendan Hoare said.

“We want everyone to enjoy and succeed. With our extensive networks, knowledge and demonstrated commitment to the sector we are sure it will enhance the experience.”

