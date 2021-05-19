Gloworm Lights Release Their Next Generation Of MTB Lights

It can be a real mission getting in a good ride.

Even at the best of times, our busy work schedules and commitments to our friends and family can make it tricky to find the time to get out on the trail. And now, as we wave a mournful goodbye to daylight savings time, our useable daylight hours further diminish.

When we engineered our first LED bike lights, it was Gloworm’s goal to provide the rider with the quality, reliable lighting solution that would allow them to reclaim some useable hours for themselves.

Being a part of the MTB industry over the last ten years has been a journey that would give even the most adrenaline-inducing trails a run for their money. The past decade in mountain biking has seen rapid innovation, world-class engineering, and a hell of a lot of change.

While the rapid accent in technology has undoubtedly improved things for riders, the addition of more and more moving parts has added unavoidable complexity. Almost every part of the bike is malleable, customisable and interchangeable. While customising our rigs to our exact preferences is a passion project for many riders, you do not want technology to inhibit your flow.

This is the ethos behind the next generation of Gloworm Lights – the G2.0 Range.

Seamlessly enhancing the riding experience with a new generation of MTB Lights

The G2.0 Range works to bring balance to the worlds of technology and rider experience. No one wants to be bogged down with technical adjustments mid-ride. The G2.0 range and the accompanying Gloworm mobile app offers interchangeable optics and beam patterns for next-level customisation. Multiple lighting profiles can be saved, allowing you to create your own light settings for each of your favourite trails and terrain types.

Switching between your saved light settings is a simple press of a button. The accompanying TX Bluetooth remote lets riders effortlessly switch between light settings as terrain varies. The G2.0 range also tackles the dreaded power paranoia – the ever-present fear of your MTB light running out of juice, mid-ride.

An OLED display on the power pack lets you know exactly how many hours of lighting you have remaining. You can choose to conserve battery life by turning the light down and the remaining battery time will adjust accordingly, in real-time. When you do need to recharge, the G2.0 has a fast-charging power pack that charges 3x faster than previous models.

When you face the inevitable need to bail out (happens to the best of us), the snag-proof USB-C power cable which attaches light to battery pack will safely detach. This leaves you free to perform the self-preserving acrobatics needed to keep you out of trouble!

Designed and engineered in New Zealand, and manufactured in Gloworm’s own dedicated assembly facility, the G2.0 range maintains the same sleek, minimalist profile of previous generations of Gloworm lights but with an updated premium feel. Designed to coexist with any MTB aesthetic and rig setup, the G2.0 range enhances the riding experience without getting in the way.

The G2.0 - new era of Gloworm Lights

The lovechild of two Kiwi riders, Gloworm Lights set out to make a splash on the world stage. Now, after a decade of illuminating trails for riders the world over, Gloworm is reintroducing its products. Handlebar and helmet mounted bike lights have given riders the means to ride longer and fit runs in around their busy lives. The time has come to take the world of MTB lighting a step further, using technology to create a fully immersive night riding experience. Less worrying about making mid-ride adjustments and more time enjoying your time on the trail. Like many things in life, night riding is much better with the lights on.

To browse Gloworm’s full range of products, including rechargeable battery packs and accessories, visit their website.

© Scoop Media

