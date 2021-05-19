Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Gloworm Lights Release Their Next Generation Of MTB Lights

Wednesday, 19 May 2021, 3:05 pm
Press Release: Gloworm Lights

It can be a real mission getting in a good ride.

Even at the best of times, our busy work schedules and commitments to our friends and family can make it tricky to find the time to get out on the trail. And now, as we wave a mournful goodbye to daylight savings time, our useable daylight hours further diminish.

When we engineered our first LED bike lights, it was Gloworm’s goal to provide the rider with the quality, reliable lighting solution that would allow them to reclaim some useable hours for themselves.

Being a part of the MTB industry over the last ten years has been a journey that would give even the most adrenaline-inducing trails a run for their money. The past decade in mountain biking has seen rapid innovation, world-class engineering, and a hell of a lot of change.

While the rapid accent in technology has undoubtedly improved things for riders, the addition of more and more moving parts has added unavoidable complexity. Almost every part of the bike is malleable, customisable and interchangeable. While customising our rigs to our exact preferences is a passion project for many riders, you do not want technology to inhibit your flow.

This is the ethos behind the next generation of Gloworm Lights – the G2.0 Range.

Seamlessly enhancing the riding experience with a new generation of MTB Lights

The G2.0 Range works to bring balance to the worlds of technology and rider experience. No one wants to be bogged down with technical adjustments mid-ride. The G2.0 range and the accompanying Gloworm mobile app offers interchangeable optics and beam patterns for next-level customisation. Multiple lighting profiles can be saved, allowing you to create your own light settings for each of your favourite trails and terrain types.

Switching between your saved light settings is a simple press of a button. The accompanying TX Bluetooth remote lets riders effortlessly switch between light settings as terrain varies. The G2.0 range also tackles the dreaded power paranoia – the ever-present fear of your MTB light running out of juice, mid-ride.

An OLED display on the power pack lets you know exactly how many hours of lighting you have remaining. You can choose to conserve battery life by turning the light down and the remaining battery time will adjust accordingly, in real-time. When you do need to recharge, the G2.0 has a fast-charging power pack that charges 3x faster than previous models.

When you face the inevitable need to bail out (happens to the best of us), the snag-proof USB-C power cable which attaches light to battery pack will safely detach. This leaves you free to perform the self-preserving acrobatics needed to keep you out of trouble!

Designed and engineered in New Zealand, and manufactured in Gloworm’s own dedicated assembly facility, the G2.0 range maintains the same sleek, minimalist profile of previous generations of Gloworm lights but with an updated premium feel. Designed to coexist with any MTB aesthetic and rig setup, the G2.0 range enhances the riding experience without getting in the way.

The G2.0 - new era of Gloworm Lights

The lovechild of two Kiwi riders, Gloworm Lights set out to make a splash on the world stage. Now, after a decade of illuminating trails for riders the world over, Gloworm is reintroducing its products. Handlebar and helmet mounted bike lights have given riders the means to ride longer and fit runs in around their busy lives. The time has come to take the world of MTB lighting a step further, using technology to create a fully immersive night riding experience. Less worrying about making mid-ride adjustments and more time enjoying your time on the trail. Like many things in life, night riding is much better with the lights on.

To browse Gloworm’s full range of products, including rechargeable battery packs and accessories, visit their website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Gloworm Lights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Digitl:Timely makes four, as overseas buyers snap up NZ tech firms

EverCommerce 1 bought Dunedin-based Timely in a deal that could be worth more than $100 million.
It’s the fourth trade sale of a New Zealand based technology company this year. That has raised eyebrows... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Beech Mast On The Cards After Warm Summer

Climate modelling shows this year’s hot March has increased the chance of beech forest seeding next summer in parts of New Zealand, which could be bad news for native wildlife. The Department of Conservation (DOC) uses data from NIWA’s virtual climate ... More>>

Government: Delivering Lower Card Fees To Business

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark has today announced the Government’s next steps to reduce merchant service fees, that banks charge businesses when customers use a credit or debit card to pay, which is estimated to save New Zealand businesses ... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 