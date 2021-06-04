Impacts Of COVID-19 On New-home Building Projects

Around half of surveyed building projects for new homes in Auckland have reported a moderate to severe impact associated with COVID-19 in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

More than 4,500 builders, developers, and owners provided their perceptions of COVID-19’s impact on building projects. Over 3,000 of the responses capture information about new buildings.

“Respondents of building projects for new homes in Auckland were more likely to report greater impacts from COVID-19 than the rest of the country, similar to previous quarters,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

