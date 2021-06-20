Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Gas Energy Is Here To Stay - Gas Industry Launches Future Sure Campaign

Sunday, 20 June 2021, 1:07 pm
Press Release: Future Sure

New Zealand’s gas industry is today launching its Future Sure campaign, giving Kiwis confidence that gas energy will continue to flow well into the future.

The campaign supports the Climate Change Commission’s recent and final recommendations to decarbonise New Zealand’s economy to meet the country’s 2050 climate change commitments. Future Sure represents the gas industry including, distributors, retailers, appliance manufacturers and a number of other partners.

Cameron Jardine, Future Sure spokesperson, says tomorrow’s gases – like renewable hydrogen gas (generated from water), are already being developed or trialed in New Zealand and will allow Kiwis to continue to enjoy gas energy in their lives.

“More than 450,000 households and businesses use gas every day. If you use gas for cooking, heating, or manufacturing, our message is the flame isn’t going out. If you own an appliance that uses today’s gas, you can use it in confidence for the rest of its expected lifetime,” Jardine says.

“Most of New Zealand’s gas pipe network is compatible with future gases. Testing shows most modern appliances are compatible with blends of low carbon renewable gases and can currently take up to a 20% renewable hydrogen gas blend with natural gas. Blending gases will be an important part of our journey as we scale towards a more renewable future. LPG appliances are already compatible with bioLPG as it is chemically identical to existing LPG”.

Globally, tomorrow’s gases are being developed in Asia and Europe. In New Zealand, the industry is working with partners to develop the technology to transition to future gases.

“We want Kiwis to understand that while gas energy is changing, it’s here to stay. Trials to move to future gases are already underway. We’re getting ready for the future - currently, we’re working to begin blending tomorrow’s gases into the natural gas network from 2025,” says Cameron Jardine.

Future Sure partners support the Commission’s advice that the Government develops a national energy strategy to give the sector and consumers confidence about the transition to low carbon renewable gases.

“A national energy strategy will support the industry to build future technologies and invest in infrastructure and development of these crucial gases, ensuring continuity of energy supply for all New Zealanders.

“In the meantime, we want to start the conversation about the future of gas - how the flame isn’t going out and how future gases will get us there; consumers can continue to use gas energy with confidence,” says Cameron Jardine.

About Future Sure

Future Sure is an industry group representing New Zealand’s gas sector, consisting of 29 contributing members, including retailers, distributors, appliance manufacturers and suppliers, gasfitters, and training organisations. It is working to inform consumers that the gas they turn on isn’t being turned off and advocate for the sector as it moves to a low carbon renewable gases future. You can find out more information at gasenergy.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Future Sure on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Air New Zealand: Employees Recognised With $1,000 Share Award

The efforts Air New Zealand employees made during one of the airline’s toughest years will be recognised via an award of $1,000 worth of company shares to all permanent employees... More>>

Consumer NZ: Bank Complaints On The Rise, Survey Shows

Nearly one in five Kiwis had a problem with their bank in the past year, Consumer NZ’s latest satisfaction survey finds. Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said the number of bank customers reporting problems had jumped to 18%, up from 11% in 2020... More>>

Federated Farmers: Applauds UK-Australia Free Trade Deal

News that Australia and the UK have signed a free trade agreement is a promising step forward in the fight against tariffs and protectionism, Federated Farmers says.
"It reinforces the international rules-based trading framework and is important for rural producers and global consumers," Feds President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>




ASB: New Zealanders Missing Out On Hundreds Of Millions In KiwiSaver Government Contributions

New Zealanders have just over a week to ensure they’re eligible for the maximum annual government KiwiSaver contribution... More>>


Stats NZ: GDP Climbs 1.6 Percent In March 2021 Quarter Following December Dip

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.6 percent in the March 2021 quarter, following a 1.0 percent fall in the December 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. "After an easing of economic activity in the December quarter, we’ve seen broad-based growth in the first quarter of 2021... More>>

Reserve Bank: Debt Serviceability Restrictions Added To Policy Toolkit

The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua and the Minister of Finance have agreed to update their shared Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on macro-prudential policy and add debt serviceability restrictions to the list of potential tools available... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 