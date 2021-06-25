Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Rapid Growth Of Eco-friendly Lighting Solutions

Friday, 25 June 2021, 10:46 am
Press Release: Juice Electrical

Lighting is a really important part of any environment – be it indoor, outdoor, home, or industrial. Good lighting plays as much a role in our ability to see what we’re doing as it does with creating the overall atmosphere wherein activities take place. And lighting has come a long way since Edison’s first lightbulb. The most recent advancements can be seen in the surge of LED lighting solutions currently on offer.

Gone are the days when LEDs were seen as over-priced or for commercial use only. Today, LEDs come in a variety of shapes, range the spectrum from warm to cool, and work wonderfully in both homes and businesses. Considering that LEDs tend to last around 3 times longer than traditional lightbulbs, can be formed into just about any design shape, and use a fraction of the energy of other options, it’s no wonder that the interest in LED lighting in Christchurch has grown in recent years.

Not only are LEDs the ideal option for homeowners looking to update their décor through interesting design elements, but they offer cost-effective, eco-friendly solutions for even the most cash-strapped, environmentally savvy consumer. Indeed, using LEDs can significantly reduce landfills, since they need less replacing in a lifetime. They also promote lower energy consumption and can function well in both hot and cold climates. LEDs are also much safer in comparison to more traditional options, as they operate well at lower voltages. This makes them a firm favourite amongst Christchurch-based home- and businessowners whose properties are powered by off-grid solutions.

While the initial costs involved in replacing fixtures to LEDs can be high, their positive impact on the environment as well as their longer lifespans make these lighting solutions the ideal option for anyone looking to update their homes or businesses.

