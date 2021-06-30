Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Trade Me Launches Its New-look Site

Wednesday, 30 June 2021, 9:11 am
Press Release: Trademe

Trade Me has had its biggest makeover in over 20 years, with all members set to experience the new-look site over the next few weeks.

Trade Me’s Chief Technology Officer Paolo Ragone said the site had been redesigned to make Trade Me more helpful, smart, and simple. “We’re always trying to help Kiwis find what they’re searching for faster than before and our new-look site will do just that.”

Mr Ragone said that Trade Me’s site has been the scene of billions of auctions and classified listings over the years and after 22 years now was the time to create a faster and more modern web experience.

“We’ve rebuilt the site from scratch while considering a bunch of important stuff along the way. The new site aims to make it easier to find things, help us share new products and features faster, speed up the listing process, and be accessible for all New Zealanders.

“It will also deliver a more consistent journey for the 670,000 Kiwis who visit the site every day, as Trade Me will now look, feel and, most importantly, work the same way on all devices.

“This is something we’ve been working on for a while, it’s not easy to change something like this when you’ve got hundreds of thousands of people visiting you every day. We’re stoked to have the new-look Trade Me out in the world, making it easier for Kiwis to buy, sell and so much more every day.

“While this is a huge milestone for Trade Me, it’s certainly not the end of our site’s evolution and we will continue to invest in optimising the experience for our millions of members.”

While some Kiwis are already experiencing the new-look Trade Me on their mobile devices, all members will be switched over by July.

“We’re really excited to see what Kiwis think of the new-look Trade Me,” said Mr Ragone.

The new-look Trade Me site can be found by heading to www.trademe.co.nz/a.

