Hawke’s Bay’s Boyd Gross At The Top Of His Valuation Game

Sunday, 25 July 2021, 4:13 pm
Press Release: Logan Stone

Logan Stone director and specialist rural valuer Boyd Gross, well-known and highly respected in rural business circles across New Zealand, has been awarded the premier Property Institute’s Supreme Award.

The award, announced this month [July 14], recognised the valuer’s passion for the industry, technical skills, attention to detail, ethics, and long-held thirst for knowledge.

Mr Gross, who has been practising for more 30 years with Hawke’s Bay based property valuation company Logan Stone, showed his promise early on, named ‘Young Valuer of the Year’ in 1997.

Logan Stone co-director Frank Spencer said there were not many valuers who, as well as completing the required degree and amassing the necessary industry experience, had spent hands-on time on orchards and vineyards, to ensure their technical knowledge of the industry was fully rounded.

“That definitively shows the passion Boyd has for the industry, which transcends carrying out his professional responsibilities to an exceptional standard, to an even higher level,” said Mr Spencer.

While his professional skills are in high demand by corporates, banks, auditors, receivers and investors across New Zealand, he is also credited with improving the education of valuers in the field, enhancing communication within the industry, assisting tertiary institutes to develop course content, and mentoring young valuers through their early years.

Logan Stone director Jay Sorensen says Mr Gross is one of the most respected rural valuers in New Zealand. “His goal early on was to become the number one rural valuer within New Zealand, and this award acknowledges the hard work and dedication to the industry that he has shown, in addition to achieving his goal. The award cements his position as a leader within our profession.”

The annual Property Institute of New Zealand (PINZ) awards celebrate the best property professionals from around the country; particularly the leadership that recipients contribute to the industry. The Supreme Award is presented to an individual who has demonstrated the qualities of leadership and vision and positively impacted on the property sector, economy and community.

