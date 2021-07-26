NZ Post Invests In Supply Chain Solutions To Provide End-to-end Service To ECommerce Customers

NZ Post has acquired 50% of Kiwi owned third-and-fourth-party logistics operation Supply Chain Solutions, partnering with SCS in order to provide end-to-end service to eCommerce customers.

“Supply Chain Solutions is a strong investment for NZ Post, providing market leading eCommerce fulfilment services to businesses operating domestically and with import and export operations – this includes providing warehousing, picking, packing and shipping solutions for customers,” says NZ Post Executive General Manager Investments and Ventures, Norbert Bojarski.

“eCommerce is the future for NZ Post, and providing end-to-end logistics and delivery to support eCommerce businesses to grow makes sense for us. Partnering with Supply Chain Solutions will allow us to provide an end-to-end supply chain for our customers. We also have strong alignment of our core values,” says Norbert Bojarski.

“We’re very proud to be partnering with NZ Post,” says Supply Chain Solutions Founder and Director Brad Lindsay. “It’s important to us that we continue to be Kiwi owned, and with NZ Post as a shareholder we know we are working alongside a trusted and historic New Zealand business, that’s been around for over 180 years. Like NZ Post, we are deeply customer centric, our customers exist at the centre of everything we do. Between us, we are looking forward to supporting local eCommerce businesses to succeed.”

NZ Post’s latest eCommerce research the Full Download shows New Zealanders spent more than $5.8 billion online last year, an increase of 25% on the year prior. More Kiwis clicking ‘add to cart’ means more parcels for NZ Post to deliver. As a result, NZ Post is investing $170 million over the next ten years in parcel processing infrastructure. Supply Chain Solutions are also investing to supercharge the future of eCommerce in New Zealand, with new state of the art warehousing and improved automation.

NZ Post has acquired 50% of Supply Chain Solutions which will remain a standalone business, run by its founder Brad Lindsay and its existing management team.

NZ Post has separately reviewed its own Contract Logistics business, the current third-party logistics operation that NZ Post runs, and decided to close these operations by 30 June 2022.

