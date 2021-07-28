Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Employment Indicators: June 2021

Wednesday, 28 July 2021, 10:53 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


Key facts
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for June 2021 (compared with May 2021) were:

  • all industries – up 1.1 percent (23,801 jobs)
  • primary industries – down 0.0 percent (14 jobs)
  • goods-producing industries – up 1.3 percent (5,665 jobs)

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

Stats NZ: Quarterly Inflation Rising Steadily Across The Board

Higher prices for transport and food have driven up inflation for the all households group in the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The ‘all households group’ represents all private New Zealand-resident households... More>>


Stats NZ: Primary Products Push Exports To A New High

New Zealand exports reached a new high in June 2021, off the back of record export values for logs and beef, Stats NZ said today. In June 2021, the value of all goods exports rose... More>>



Energy: New Zealand Could Be World’s First Large-scale Producer Of Green Hydrogen

Contact Energy and Meridian Energy are seeking registrations of interest to develop the world’s largest green hydrogen plant. The plant has the potential to earn hundreds of millions in export revenue and help decarbonise economies both here and overseas... More>>




Statistics: Household Saving Falls In The March 2021 Quarter

Saving by New Zealanders in the March 2021 quarter fell to its lowest level in two years after rising sharply in 2020, Stats NZ said today. Increases in household spending outpaced income growth, leading to a decline in household saving from the elevated levels that prevailed throughout 2020... More>>

