Employment Indicators: June 2021
Wednesday, 28 July 2021, 10:53 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Key facts
Changes in the seasonally adjusted
filled jobs for June 2021 (compared with May 2021)
were:
- all industries – up 1.1 percent (23,801
jobs)
- primary industries – down 0.0 percent (14
jobs)
- goods-producing industries – up 1.3 percent
(5,665 jobs)
Visit our website to read this
information release and to download CSV
files:
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more