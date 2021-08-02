Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

MATES In Construction Announce Partnership With Reece Group

Monday, 2 August 2021, 9:25 am
Press Release: MATES in Construction

 

The campaign to improve mental health in the construction sector has received a boost, with Reece Group announcing a new partnership with the MATES in Construction suicide prevention programme.

MATES in Construction is a workplace based training programme designed to help construction workers and tradies to look after each other and seek, offer, and accept help when it is needed.

Under the new partnership, all of Reece Groups 38 stores around the country will host MATES training sessions and each store will have a staff member trained as a nominated go-to person for tradies seeking help.

MATES in Construction CEO Victoria McArthur says the new partnership with Reece Group will allow the MATES programme to reach thousands more people in need around the country.

“Reece is an organisation that cares passionately about the communities they are based in. With 38 stores around the country, they reach hundreds of tradies and construction workers each week.

"Right now, the construction sector has the highest level of suicide of any industry in New Zealand. The workers in our industry can often find it hard to reach out and seek or accept help. With this new partnership, we will be holding dedicated training sessions instore, to upskill staff on how to support people in need. This will mean more people looking out for their mates in the industry, and more chances for people to seek help in places they are comfortable.

Paul Robbins, Operational Leader for Reece New Zealand, says the partnership will help boost Reece’s contribution to the construction and trades sector.

“We’ve seen the impact poor mental health has had on tradies. Our branches are like a community hub for our customers, we get to know them well, and we want to support them. Our partnership with MATES will use our network to start conversations about mental health and emphasise that it’s okay to ask for help.

“Our aim is that every branch has a MATES trained team member, so whether you are out on site or coming in to Reece to pick up supplies, there is a Mate you can talk to.”

“Reece is incredibly proud to partner with MATES in Construction. This partnership has been nominated by our team as the best way we can support our customers to be the best they can be at work and at home, to continue to be proudly essential in our communities.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MATES in Construction on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Civil Contractors: Massive Rebound In Civil Construction Business Confidence

New Zealand’s civil construction industry is riding a massive rebound in post-pandemic business confidence – but this may be undermined by skills shortages, which continue to be the industry’s number one challenge... More>>



Energy: Feeling Our Way Towards Hydrogen - Tina Schirr

Right now hydrogen is getting a lot of attention. Many countries are focusing on producing hydrogen for fuel, or procuring it, or planning for its future use... More>>

Maritime Union: Calls For New Zealand Shipping To Resolve Supply Chain Crisis

The Maritime Union says there needs to be innovative responses to ongoing shipping congestion. Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says it is essential that New Zealand develops its own shipping capacity... More>>


Housing: New Home Consents Continue To Break Records

A record 44,299 new homes were consented in the year ended June 2021, Stats NZ said today. “The annual number of new homes consented rose again in the June 2021 year, the fourth consecutive month of rises,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said... More>>


Real Estate: June Home Transfers Remain High
There were 44,517 home transfers in the June 2021 quarter, the highest June quarter figure since 2016, Stats NZ said today. The number of home transfers was very similar to the March 2021 quarter and was up 18,252 from the June 2020 quarter... More>>



Statistics: Household Saving Falls In The March 2021 Quarter

Saving by New Zealanders in the March 2021 quarter fell to its lowest level in two years after rising sharply in 2020, Stats NZ said today. Increases in household spending outpaced income growth, leading to a decline in household saving from the elevated levels that prevailed throughout 2020... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 