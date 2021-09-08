Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hanga-Aro-Rau Workforce Development Council appoints CEO

Wednesday, 8 September 2021, 1:02 pm
Press Release: Hanga-Aro-Rau

The Hanga-Aro-Rau Workforce Development Council (WDC) today announced the appointment of Phil Alexander-Crawford (Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Rēhia, Ngāpuhi) as Chief Executive. The appointment is a significant milestone in the establishment of the Workforce Development Council, which will give manufacturing, engineering and logistics industries greater leadership in the vocational education system.

Phil is a highly experienced leader of transformation, who has worked with and for iwi and hapū. Phil is currently Director of Te Pae Tawhiti – Māori Equity Partnership at Te Pūkenga. He has held senior leadership positions in the vocational education sector, including Chief Executive of Te Matarau Education Trust, General Manager Education for the Ngātiwai Trust Board and as Director of Development for Tai Tokerau Wānanga (NorthTec).

Co-chairs of the Council, Dr Troy Coyle and Renata Hakiwai, welcomed the appointment. "We are celebrating Phil’s appointment and are proud that someone with Phil’s mana will be leading Hanga-Aro-Rau. Phil’s passion for improving equity, as well as his ability to identify the structural changes required, will help us deliver on our commitment to improving outcomes for industry, priority learners and employers. We are also excited by the opportunity that Phil’s appointment presents for imbedding Hanga-Aro-Rau’s commitment to honouring Te Tiriti in form and function.”

Phil said: “I come from a whānau that has been helped to succeed through vocational education. I know the positive change that flows from vocational education into our wider community. Soon 25% of our workforce will be Māori, and we, along with our Pasifika communities, can help fill the skills gaps that our industries are experiencing. I am excited about building a great team and empowering collective success.

“This whakataukī guides us and speaks to the ambition we must help support in all our communities - Kia tu tangata ai tātou, puta noa I te ao.” (We will stand with confidence and competence anywhere in the world.)

The industries represented by Hanga-Aro-Rau include manufacturing and processing, extractives and drilling, transport (including heavy and commercial), postal, warehousing, winemaking and related engineering.

Phil will take up the CE role on 4 October 2021, when WDCs come into effect.

Notes to editors:

Workforce Development Councils are being established through the Reform of Vocational Education and will come into effect on 4 October 2021. They will set standards, develop qualifications and shape the curriculum of vocational education to ensure it meets their industries’ needs.

See the TEC website for further information on Workforce Development Councils, Hanga-Aro-Rau and its Council.

