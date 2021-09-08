Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New members reflect broader focus for Energy Resources

Wednesday, 8 September 2021, 4:38 pm
Press Release: Energy Resources Aotearoa

Energy Resources Aotearoa has proudly welcomed Oji Fibre Solutions and Powerco as new members, reflecting the organisation’s new focus on the wider energy sector.

Oji Fibre Solutions is the first major energy user to join Energy Resources Aotearoa. They are a major manufacturer of packaging papers and a range of packaging products for local and global markets.

"Like many companies, we have a shared interest in an energy system that’s sustainable, reliable and affordable," says Oji Fibre Solutions chief operating officer Terry Skiffington.

Powerco is the first energy infrastructure company to join Energy Resources Aotearoa. They provide vital electricity lines and natural gas pipes that connect homes and businesses around New Zealand.

"Providing safe and reliable energy to New Zealand is our focus and it makes sense to work with the wider industry to ensure we can keep powering New Zealand’s future," says Chris Taylor, acting Chief Executive, Powerco.

Energy Resources Aotearoa chief executive John Carnegie says he expects these new members to be the first of many to come.

"We’re proud to now represent a wider range of energy intensive businesses, from explorers and producers to distributors and users of natural resources like oil, LPG, and natural gas.

"This reflects our new strategy to focus on the wider energy sector, recognising the sector is closely interlinked.

"We are pleased to welcome our new members and think it’s a positive reflection on our new approach."

Other new members of Energy Resources Aotearoa this year include A S Harrison & Co and SenateSHJ.

