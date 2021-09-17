Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Neville Giles And Bruce Ross Joining JMI Wealth

Friday, 17 September 2021, 3:28 pm
Press Release: JMI Wealth Limited

JMI Wealth are delighted to announce the addition of two new senior investment advisors to our team, with the appointments of Neville Giles and Bruce Ross.

Neville has over 20 years’ experience in the financial services industry in New Zealand and is well respected within the industry, while Bruce has a wealth of experience from South Africa, the UK and New Zealand. Since coming to New Zealand, Bruce has been working with large scale investment clients within the private bank market. Both Neville and Bruce were most recently part of the Private Bank team at ANZ.

JMI Wealth manage over $2.5 billion of financial assets on behalf of clients, ranging from high net worth individuals and family offices to charities, corporate pension funds and iwi. Over the last 30 years JMI Wealth has grown consistently on the back of client referrals who value experienced advisors providing quality advice.

Head of Investment Advice Jason Watson says that “We are pleased to be able to grow our team even further, and are thrilled to have secured two individuals of such high standing within the industry. We look forward to having Neville and Bruce on board to continue our tradition of building well-constructed investment portfolios for our clients”.

Bruce Ross
Neville Giles

