Serious Fraud Office Opens Investigation Into Options Trading
Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 10:59 am
Press Release: Serious Fraud Office
The Serious Fraud Office has opened an investigation into
Options Trading and Investments NZ Limited (Options
Trading), now in liquidation, and Tiavare Richard Curtis
Joseph, also known as Ritchie Wineera.
Anyone who has
had dealings with Mr Joseph/Wineera or Options Trading who
has information that could be relevant to the SFO
investigation should contact us at optionstrading@sfo.govt.nz.
No
further comment will be made by the SFO, while the
investigation is
underway.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more