Serious Fraud Office Opens Investigation Into Options Trading

The Serious Fraud Office has opened an investigation into Options Trading and Investments NZ Limited (Options Trading), now in liquidation, and Tiavare Richard Curtis Joseph, also known as Ritchie Wineera.

Anyone who has had dealings with Mr Joseph/Wineera or Options Trading who has information that could be relevant to the SFO investigation should contact us at optionstrading@sfo.govt.nz.

No further comment will be made by the SFO, while the investigation is underway.

