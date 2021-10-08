RBNZ Senior Leadership Team Structure

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua is adjusting the structure of its Senior Leadership Team.

Governor Adrian Orr says the Reserve Bank is well advanced in its transformation to meet its new mandate. “We are aware of our future governance expectations under new legislation. We’re strengthening our foundations and how we operate.”

The changes will result in the Senior Leadership Team expanding from six to eight roles. The additional roles are the General Managers of ‘Risk, Compliance and Legal Services’ and ‘Information and Data Analytics’.

Mr Orr said “These new roles have been created to bolster the overall capability and capacity of the Leadership Team, and to ensure these important tasks are given appropriate prominence. Other senior leadership roles have been refreshed to both accommodate the new roles and to ensure the Bank’s broader mandate is being appropriately managed.”

All existing permanent SLT members have been reconfirmed or reassigned, other than the Bank’s Chief Financial Officer Mike Wolyncewicz who has been with the Bank for 21 years, and has chosen not to take up a role in the new structure. He will remain at the Bank until May 2022 assisting with transition and supporting a major project.

Mr Orr thanked Mr Wolyncewicz for his ongoing support for the Bank. “Mike has made an incredible contribution to the Reserve Bank. He’s led admirably through challenging times, and ensured the seamless delivery of critical projects like the Payments System Replacement Project.”

Recruitment for the new and vacant roles will begin shortly. The roles being recruited for are the General Managers of the two new groups, as well as for the ‘Money Group’, ‘Digital Solutions and Security’, and ‘Finance and Commercial Operations’. The General Manager Money Group recruitment is to backfill Mr Christian Hawkesby as he takes up the Deputy Governor and GM Financial Stability Group role.

The Senior Leadership Team at the Bank is as outlined below.





More information

Senior Leadership Team profiles. The changes outlined today will come into effect from December 2021.

© Scoop Media

