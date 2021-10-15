Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Deputy Chair For Fire And Emergency NZ Board

Friday, 15 October 2021, 2:04 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Malcom Inglis from Whanganui has been appointed as Deputy Chair of the Fire and Emergency New Zealand Board.

Mr Inglis, a chartered accountant, has experience on a wide variety of boards and governance experience spanning health, education, local government and the not-for-profit sector. As a current New Zealand Land Search and Rescue volunteer Mr Inglis is familiar with volunteer-based organisations. He has been a Fire and Emergency Board member since 2018 and is the current Chair of the risk and audit subcommittee.

Mr Inglis has been appointed for a three-year term starting on 8 October 2021. He will support the Board Chair, Rebecca Keoghan, to lead Fire and Emergency through its unification phase, embedding its organisational structure, new systems and ways of working, and positive culture reform.

He has previously held Chair and Deputy Chair roles at the University College of Learning and has been Deputy Chair of other regional organisations. His appointment will contribute to a high performing Board.

Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs supports Minister Jan Tinetti in her oversight of Fire and Emergency New Zealand. This includes board appointments, and ensuring it meets the expectations of the Minister. It’s one of the ways we help ensure that New Zealand is a well-functioning democracy.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Serious Fraud Office: Commences Enquiries Into Allegations Of COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Fraud
The Serious Fraud Office has commenced a number of enquiries into alleged abuse of the Government’s COVID-19 Wage Subsidy. Director Julie Read said the allegations relate to multiple complex cases of potential fraud that have been referred to the agency following extensive investigations ... More>>



Environment: Preliminary Environmental Data On New Zealand’s Air Quality Released Today

The Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ have published the Our air 2021: preliminary data release today. We are currently working to revise the Our air 2021 report to incorporate analysis of the World Health Organization (WHO) 2021 air quality guidelines that were released on 23 September 2021... More>>


Statistics: Food Prices Rise For Sixth Consecutive Month
Food prices rose 0.5 percent in September 2021 compared with August 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for grocery food and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today. September’s movement is the sixth consecutive monthly rise. After adjusting for seasonality, prices rose 0.9 percent... More>>



Reserve Bank: Robust Balance Sheets Yield Faster Economic Recovery
Stronger balance sheets for households, businesses, financial institutions and the government going into the pandemic contributed towards maintaining a sound financial system and yielding a faster economic recovery than following previous deep recessions... More>>


Transpower: Releases Independent Report Into Events Of August 9
Transpower’s Chief Executive Alison Andrew has today released an independent report into the grid emergency of August 9 when insufficient generation was available to meet demand, leading to some customers being disconnected... More>>

Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 