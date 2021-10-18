Digital Boost Reaches 40,000 Small Business Sign-ups, Launches Mobile App

Over 40,000 small businesses are now participating in the Digital Boost skills training initiative, and to make this on-the-go digital education more easily accessible a new Digital Boost Live app has been launched.

The Mind Lab built the free Digital Boost Live app for iPhone and Android in partnership with The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) on the back of a new Better for Business report, which evaluated the impact that Digital Boost has had on the small businesses participating in the initiative.

MBIE’s Digital Boost Director Malcolm Luey says the latest report showed that 20% more small businesses surveyed have a website since Digital Boost began in January this year.

“We know the content is resonating. And now we want to make that content accessible to people who work more from their mobile devices. Digital Boost Live is designed to work for busy small business operators who need up-to-date digital information in the palm of their hand.”

The Mind Lab CEO Frances Valintine says her team is acutely aware of the pressures small business operators are currently facing with COVID-19 alert level fluctuations. In response, access to support via mental health support services, such as Clearhead, are now available to all Digital Boost users.

“More than ever, small businesses need to adapt to digital demands and our research confirms they know this too, with 83 percent of businesses surveyed indicating the importance of becoming more digital in order for their business to survive,” says Valintine, who is also the founder of the company.

Key Features

The Digital Boost Live app is an extension of digitalboost.co.nz, with added features such as a real-time view of learning progress, podcasts, push notifications, and a single sign-on.

Valintine says exclusive content, such as the Clearhead mental health podcast, provide a simple, hands-free way for business owners to absorb key information from experts. “Push notifications allow users to keep up-to-date with events, while the single sign-on saves time,” she says.

“Digital Boost users now have the flexibility to switch between the Digital Boost website and the app depending on their unique and evolving needs.”

The Digital Boost Live app continues to provide access to:

· Over 500 short three-to-five minute learning videos, including how to use digital marketing to increase sales, real world case studies and Q&A sessions with experts.

· Podcasts with business owners.

· Hundreds of downloadable learning summaries.

· Case studies featuring Kiwi small business owners.

· Live Q&A sessions with experts and past recordings.

Digital Boost Live is available for free now on the App Store and Google Play.

Note:

Clearhead Mental Health Support for Small Business

· All Digital Boost users now receive full access to mental health support services through Clearhead. This service is otherwise only available via paid subscription, and is used by businesses such as Foodstuffs, TSB, and MSD.

· Clearhead Founder Dr Angela Lim says that COVID-19 lockdowns have had a dramatic effect on the mental health of small business owners. Clearhead identified a direct correlation between lockdowns and anxiety amongst its users last year, when 50.2% of users identified anxiety as their most common emotion following the Level 4 lockdown.

· During the recent lockdowns, Clearhead has seen a significant spike in emotional outbursts and alcohol use as a coping behaviour. Lim says this spike could be due to the stress of COVID-19 being back in the community, bringing up a lot of feelings and trauma from 2020 lockdowns.

· Digital Boost users can sign up to Clearhead at https://digitalboost.clearhead.org.nz/

Digital Boost Impact to Date

A report by Better for Business measuring the impact of Digital Boost as of June 2021 was released at the end of September.

Since signing up, 70% of users feel more confident with the prospect of becoming more digital as a result of participating in Digital Boost, while 80% of respondents would recommend Digital Boost to others.

In six months, Digital Boost has prompted a 20% increase in small business web presence, and a 21% increase in eCommerce presence among Digital Boost users. Usage of other Cloud services or software has increased by 20%, and Cloud payroll usage has increased by 16%.

Since the launch of Digital Boost, MBIE has also measured an increased recognition of the importance of digital amongst small businesses. In October 2020, just 42% of all NZ businesses wanted to become more digital, whereas 83% of registered Digital Boost businesses becoming more digital was a high priority for their business.

93% of registered businesses stated an intention to continue using Digital Boost with no or minimal changes.

Other useful links: Digital Boost and The Mind Lab

www.govt.nz - your guide to finding and using New Zealand government services



© Scoop Media

