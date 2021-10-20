Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Review Of Overseas Bank Branches Underway

Wednesday, 20 October 2021, 10:03 am
Press Release: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua is reviewing its policy for branches of overseas banks to keep pace with the evolving global regulatory environment.

The objective of the review is to create a simple, coherent and transparent policy framework for branches of overseas banks, Deputy Governor and General Manager for Financial Stability Geoff Bascand says.

“Overseas branches are a growing part of our financial system and it is timely to ensure their regulation and supervision promotes financial stability and that we are well placed to avoid significant damage to the financial system that could result if one failed,” Mr Bascand says.

“Branches of overseas banks can be an important link between our economy and global financial markets. They provide valued services to New Zealand businesses and households, and greater diversity to our banking system. But they can also pose special risks.”

There are 12 registered branches of overseas banks currently operating in New Zealand. The first branches we supervised were registered in New Zealand in 1987, while the most recent was registered in 2020, and global regulatory requirements have evolved significantly over that time.

“We have launched a review of our current branch policy as in its present form it is not applied consistently to all the branches we supervise; and there are inherent limitations on our ability to apply our regulatory standards to all branches and to supervise them effectively,” Mr Bascand says.

We welcome submissions on the policy questions set out in our Branch Policy consultation, and any alternative options or proposals, until 2 March 2022. We will also be hosting a webinar on Wednesday 27 October. Any interested parties are welcome to attend. To register your interest, please email BranchPolicyReview@rbnz.govt.nz .

More information

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



BusinessNZ: Third Snapshot Report Reveals $9.5 Billion Business Investment In Climate Action

Signatories to the Climate Leaders Coalition have committed to invest $9.5 billion over the next five years to reduce emissions from their businesses, as revealed in their third anniversary snapshot report released today... More>>

Digitl: The home printer market is broken
Printers are more of a security blanket that a serious aid to productivity. Yet for many people they are not optional.
Even if you don’t feel the urge to squirt ink onto dead trees in order to express yourself, others will insist on printed documents... More>>


Serious Fraud Office: Commences Enquiries Into Allegations Of COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Fraud
The Serious Fraud Office has commenced a number of enquiries into alleged abuse of the Government’s COVID-19 Wage Subsidy. Director Julie Read said the allegations relate to multiple complex cases of potential fraud that have been referred to the agency following extensive investigations ... More>>

ComCom: Companies In Hot Water For Selling Unsafe Hot Water Bottles And Toys

A wholesaler and a retailer have been fined a total of $140,000 under the Fair Trading Act for selling hot water bottles and toys that did not comply with mandatory safety requirements. Paramount Merchandise Company Limited (Paramount) was fined $104,000 after pleading guilty in the Manukau District Court... More>>



Reserve Bank: Robust Balance Sheets Yield Faster Economic Recovery
Stronger balance sheets for households, businesses, financial institutions and the government going into the pandemic contributed towards maintaining a sound financial system and yielding a faster economic recovery than following previous deep recessions... More>>


Transpower: Releases Independent Report Into Events Of August 9
Transpower’s Chief Executive Alison Andrew has today released an independent report into the grid emergency of August 9 when insufficient generation was available to meet demand, leading to some customers being disconnected... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 