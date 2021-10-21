Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Climate-related Disclosure Regime Expands FMA’s Responsibilities

Thursday, 21 October 2021, 4:54 pm
Press Release: Financial Markets Authority

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko acknowledges the passage of the third reading of the Financial Sector (Climate-related Disclosures and Other Matters) Amendment Bill.

The new legislation will require certain entities, to be known as Climate Reporting Entities (CREs), to produce annual climate statements that identify and report on the impact of climate change on their organisations and disclose greenhouse gas emissions.

The intent of the climate-related disclosure (CRD) regime is to ensure that the effects of climate change are routinely considered in CRE’s business, investment, lending and insurance underwriting decisions.

The FMA will be responsible for monitoring and enforcing the new regime.

Next steps in the implementation of the regime

The CRD legislation also tasks the External Reporting Board (XRB) with responsibility for developing climate reporting standards for the new regime. The standards will be based on the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

The XRB is now consulting on Climate-related Disclosures - Governance and Risk Management.

Climate statements will be required to be produced by a CRE for annual reporting periods that commence on, or after, the date the XRB issues the first relevant climate standard. The XRB is currently expecting to issue the first climate standard by December 2022, which means climate statements will be required to be produced by CREs from early 2024 (at the earliest), for annual reporting periods starting on or after 1 January 2023.

Next steps for the FMA

The FMA plans to issue high level guidance for CREs on compliance expectations by December 2022 and provide more detailed guidance throughout calendar year 2023.

Sarah Vrede, FMA Director of Capital Markets, said: “We welcome the new legislation which establishes a mandatory disclosure regime that requires significant financial sector entities to identify and report on the impact of climate change on their organisations.”

“Our initial regulatory approach will be focused on supporting climate reporting entities and other relevant stakeholders as they prepare for the new regime. For the next few years, we will have a strong focus on supporting and encouraging development of good practice. In the early stages of the new regime, enforcement action is likely to be focused only on serious misconduct, such as failure to produce climate statements or where climate statements are false or misleading.”

The CRD regime will capture around 200 entities, comprising:

  • Large, listed issuers of quoted equity securities or quoted debt securities (over $60 million in market capitalisation or quoted debt, respectively. Issuers listed on growth markets are excluded);
  • Registered banks, credit unions and building societies with total assets over $1 billion;
  • Licensed insurers with total assets over $1 billion or annual gross premium revenue over $250m; and
  • Managers of registered schemes, such as Kiwisaver schemes and investment funds, (other than restricted schemes) with greater than $1 billion in total assets under management

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) and the FMA are currently consulting with levy payers on two potential funding options for the FMA’s new CRD regime responsibilities. Consultation closes on 7 November 2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Financial Markets Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



BusinessNZ: Third Snapshot Report Reveals $9.5 Billion Business Investment In Climate Action

Signatories to the Climate Leaders Coalition have committed to invest $9.5 billion over the next five years to reduce emissions from their businesses, as revealed in their third anniversary snapshot report released today... More>>

Digitl: The home printer market is broken
Printers are more of a security blanket that a serious aid to productivity. Yet for many people they are not optional.
Even if you don’t feel the urge to squirt ink onto dead trees in order to express yourself, others will insist on printed documents... More>>


Serious Fraud Office: Commences Enquiries Into Allegations Of COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Fraud
The Serious Fraud Office has commenced a number of enquiries into alleged abuse of the Government’s COVID-19 Wage Subsidy. Director Julie Read said the allegations relate to multiple complex cases of potential fraud that have been referred to the agency following extensive investigations ... More>>

ComCom: Companies In Hot Water For Selling Unsafe Hot Water Bottles And Toys

A wholesaler and a retailer have been fined a total of $140,000 under the Fair Trading Act for selling hot water bottles and toys that did not comply with mandatory safety requirements. Paramount Merchandise Company Limited (Paramount) was fined $104,000 after pleading guilty in the Manukau District Court... More>>



Reserve Bank: Robust Balance Sheets Yield Faster Economic Recovery
Stronger balance sheets for households, businesses, financial institutions and the government going into the pandemic contributed towards maintaining a sound financial system and yielding a faster economic recovery than following previous deep recessions... More>>


Transpower: Releases Independent Report Into Events Of August 9
Transpower’s Chief Executive Alison Andrew has today released an independent report into the grid emergency of August 9 when insufficient generation was available to meet demand, leading to some customers being disconnected... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 