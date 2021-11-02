Annual Number Of New Homes Consented Rises 25 Percent

The number of new homes consented rose 25 percent in the year ended September 2021, compared with the same period in 2020, Stats NZ said today.

“There was a record 47,331 new homes consented in the September 2021 year, a 25 percent rise from the previous September year,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

The year ended September 2020 included the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown period in late March and April 2020, which disrupted consent issuance across many territorial authorities.



Visit our website to read these news stories and this information release or to download CSV files:



© Scoop Media

