Tencent Records Over $500M In Revenue From In-App Purchases In Oct 2021

Tencent is the dominant name when it comes to gaming in China and is even reported as the world’s largest video game vendor. The Chinese gaming giants also have a stranglehold in the mobile gaming segment, generating large amounts of revenue. According to data presented by Safe Betting Sites, in October 2021, Tencent generated $513M in in-app purchases, the largest among mobile game publishers in China and more than double the next largest revenue generated.

Tencent has dominated the Chinese gaming landscape for several years now and its influence shows little sign of dwindling. Tencent has several top mobile games under its ownership and generates large amounts of revenue from in-app purchases. In October 2021 Tencent’s revenue from mobile game in-app purchases amounted to an estimated $513M. The over half a billion figure is more than double the next largest in-app revenue generated by its competitor NetEase which generated $252M for the month.

Tencent also dwarfed the numbers generated by the rest of its competitors from China at a staggering rate. Tencent’s revenue from in-app purchases amounted to more than the combined revenue generated by the rest of the top 10 in-app revenues generated after second-placed NetEase. The rest of the top 10 only generated $426M in in-app purchases, almost $90M less than the revenue generated by Tencent for October 2021.

Tencent Also Way Ahead In Downloads – Almost 50M In October 2021

Predictably, Tencent was also the leading publisher when it came to application downloads in China for the month of October 2021. Tencent recorded over 48.65M downloads for the month compared to just 9.74M downloads generated by second-placed NetEase. Tencent’s dominance is further highlighted by the fact that Tencent applications were downloaded more times in October 2021 than the rest of the top 10 publishers in China combined.

Robert Pascual, eSports editor at Safe Betting Sites, commented:

“Tencent continues to dominate the Chinese gaming landscape and has become a global gaming behemoth in the process. Its smart investments in markets outside of China make Tencent one of the most recognizable names in all of gaming.”

