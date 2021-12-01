Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Glad® Partners With Oceanworks® To Launch New Zealand’s First Ocean Plastic Bin Liner

Wednesday, 1 December 2021, 2:54 pm
Press Release: Glad

At least 8 million tonnes of plastic enter the world’s oceans every year, with 80% of this coming from land. To help reduce this Glad® has partnered with Oceanworks® to create New Zealand’s first ocean-bound plastic recycled bin liner - the Glad to be Green® 50% Ocean Bound Plastic Recycled Bags.

Every roll purchased helps prevent two 2L bottles worth of plastic waste from flowing into the ocean. By choosing ocean-bound plastic, Glad® is aiding in the reduction of waterway pollution, helping make seas safer for marine life, and reducing unnecessary waste.

Research from Glad® has revealed that 71% of Kiwis view plastic in the ocean as the number one environmental concern. To help change the outcome and keep our oceans clean, the Glad to be Green® 50% Ocean Plastic Recycled Bags are made of ocean-bound plastic collected by Oceanworks® from communities that are within 50km of shorelines and that have no formal waste management.

Oceanworks® is on a mission to end the ocean plastic crisis by connecting at risk waste plastic with brands and consumers looking to buy circular products and become part of the solution. Oceanworks® offers resin made from ocean recycled plastic that goes into products such as bike accessories, to dog toys, shoes and now bin liners. Oceanworks® is making waves to turn off the tap on ocean plastic by incentivising the permanent removal of plastic waste from the local environment.

Joy Delis, Marketing Director of The Clorox Company ANZ, shares, “We know consumers across Australia and New Zealand want to reduce plastic waste in our oceans. Glad® is on a journey to change the outcome of waste and help tackle this issue by being the first to create a completely new type of bin liner made of 50% ocean bound recycled plastics.”

“We are proud to be working with Oceanworks® to achieve a common goal in helping protect our environment and educate consumers on the importance of keeping plastic waste out of our oceans.

Oceanworks® CEO, Vanessa Coleman explains, "At Oceanworks® we envision a world where plastic is no longer wasted and instead reused and recycled within

a circular economy. Achieving our mission at scale requires global brand leaders like Glad® that are willing to take action, incorporate a new material stream, and share that story with their customers. Together we can and will eliminate plastic pollution, reduce plastic’s carbon footprint, and create jobs in collector communities worldwide.”

Available at Countdown, New World, PAK’nSAVE and select supermarkets nationwide, you can track where you've helped stop plastic waste from entering the sea by using the seven-digit number on your bin liner pack. Find further information on the impact that has been made so far on the Glad® website, https://glad.co.nz/ocean-recycled/.

