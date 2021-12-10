Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Absolute Beachfront Land For Sale Offers A ‘blank Canvas’ For Any New Owner

Friday, 10 December 2021, 8:29 am
Press Release: Bayleys

A stunning block of undeveloped beachfront land on a pristine white sand coastline noted for its fishing, diving, and surfing, has been placed on the market for sale.

The undeveloped 2.37-hectare coastal property is located around a headland just north of picturesque Tolaga Bay in the East Coast province – some 50 minutes’ drive north of Gisborne.

The rectangular-shaped property at Waiapu Road in Karaka Bay is being jointly marketed for sale for $3.6 million through Bayleys Auckland and Bayleys Gisborne. Salespeople John Greenwood and Greg Robertson said the former livestock grazing block was a ‘blank canvas’ opportunity.

“Seldom do freehold properties with riparian rights like this, combined with near total seclusion and privacy become available,” said Greenwood.

“There is only one other home at Karaka Bay, so the beach is incredibly private – delivering a special opportunity to build a residence for owners want to get away from established settlements and crowds.

“Karaka Bay is ‘bookended’ on either side by commanding headlands giving it a considerable amount of shelter. The beach itself offers all-tide swimming and boat launching conditions.

“A flat building site within the property in what is currently a paddock would make consented development relatively straightforward. Alternatively, for those seeking elevated views over the beautiful secluded beach, the hill at the rear portion of the property could allow a residence to be constructed which would overlook a substantial front lawn vista.

“Any multitude of home design and build plans for the site would not only encompass views over the ocean but could also be orientated to garner maximum exposure to the afternoon sun as befitting this magnificent coastal setting.”

Greenwood said freehold coastal land sales of this size were rare around Tolaga Bay – where most residential activity involved dwellings located within the main township locale, or sites situated well back from the area’s beaches.

Roberston said that for surfers, Karaka Bay generated a gentle longboard wave directly in front of the Waiapu Road section for sale, and was handily located for the more renown breaks at Kaiaua Bay and Tolaga River - which both picked up easterly swells for consistent rides in the right conditions.

“The East Coast province is sparsely populated – which is a huge attraction for surfers. When the swell comes in for example, with most of the attention focused on the beaches in and around Gisborne, the breaks up around Tolaga Bay are generally devoid of any crowd activity – so there’s plenty of waves to be shared around by those lucky enough to have access to them,” he said.

“Essentially, your choices are to buy an existing beachfront residence around Wainui Beach at Gisborne for between $2.5million to $3million, or head a bit further up the coast to this location at Karaka Bay and build your own brand-new lifestyle block sized beach pad with only one neighbour.

“The sparse population along the East Coast is also a big plus for those with a passion for fishing and diving. The snapper and kingfish are plentiful, and big… just like the crayfish. Again, access to a little-known inlet such as Karaka Bay provides marine enthusiasts with uncrowded space for dropping down a baited line or towing the kids around in a sea-biscuit.”

Tolaga Bay just around the headland from Karaka Bay is famed for having the longest wharf in the North Island – built in the 1920s to accommodate visiting deep berth vessels. The 660-metre-long wharf was substantially refurbished in the early 2000s.

Tolaga Bay has a population of 831 people according to the in the 2018 census – up by 84 residents registered in the 2013 census. The town’s amenities include two small supermarkets, a petrol station, takeaway food outlets and cafes, a country pub, motel/campgrounds, and a multitude of home craft and souvenir shops.

Just south of township is Cook’s Cove Walkway – a Department of Conservation track which leads to the sheltered bay and safe swimming beach where Captain Cook anchored in 1769.

