Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

RPG Games Account For 21.3% Of Mobile-gaming Revenues: Report

Friday, 24 December 2021, 7:30 am
Press Release: Safe Betting Sites

The mobile gaming industry is currently booming, and it appears that RPG games are leading the revolution. According to the latest report from SafeBettingSites.com, Role Playing mobile games contributed 21.3% of the entire global revenue from the mobile gaming industry in 2020.

RPG top-grossing mobile gaming genre

The entire mobile gaming industry earned $86.9 Billion in 2020. Of this amount, $18.5 Billion were attributed to role-playing games. This figure constitutes 21.3% of the entire yearly revenue.

RPG mobile games are popular among gamers globally. However, they are a rage in East Asian nations. According to the report, RPG games generated a total of $13.34 Billion in China, Japan, and South Korea. Thus, these three East Asian nations were responsible for 72% of the global revenue generated by RPG mobile games.

China was the leading market for RPG games in 2020. The games in this genre generated $7.84 Billion in the Chinese market. Japan was the second biggest market for RPG games, with the Island country generating $3.46 Billion in revenues. South Korea was not far behind, contributing $2.04 Billion in revenues.

RPG-domination limited to East Asian countries

The popularity of RPG games doesn't quite translate to the Western market. 22 out of 50 top-grossing mobile games belonged to the RPG genre in Japan. In South Korea, 29 out of 50 were RPG games.

In comparison, in the United States, only 9 RPG games are featured in the top 50 grossing mobiles games. Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, only seven RPG games featured in the top 50 grossing mobile games.

The report also sheds light on how different genres of RPG games are popular in different regions. In Japan, Collection RPGs are gamers' favourite. 11 collection RPGs featured in the top 50 grossing games in Japan, with Fate/Grand Order taking the top spot.

In South Korea, MMORPG games are prevalent among gamers. A total of 16 MMORPG games were among the top 50 grossing mobile games in the country, with Lineage 2M taking the top spot.

In the United States, Marvel Strike Force and Pokémon GO were the most popular RPG mobile games, while RAID: Shadow Legends and Pokémon GO took top spots in the UK.

Vyom Chaudhary, an editor at SafeBettingSites, commented: “The gaming preferences in the East and the West have always been different. RPGs have always had a special place in the Eastern Asian gaming community. This preference is very much apparent in the mobile gaming too. ”

You can read the detailed report with more statistics and information at:

https://www.safebettingsites.com/2021/12/22/role-playing-games-account-for-21-3-of-mobile-gaming-revenues-report/

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Safe Betting Sites on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Air New Zealand: International Border Re-opening Delay Results In Flight Cancellations
Following the New Zealand government’s announcement delaying the start of non-MIQ travel, Air New Zealand will cancel around 120 services through to the end of February... More>>


DoC: Makes Marine Species And Habitat Maps Accessible For Everybody
The Department of Conservation has made public more than 300 marine data layers and an interactive map tool to visualise, analyse, and download them... More>>



Westpac: McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence, December Quarter 2021
The Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Index took another step down in December, dropping 3.6 points to a level of 99.1. An index number below 100 indicates that there are more New Zealanders who are pessimistic about the economic environment than there are those who are optimistic... More>>

Kea Aerospace: Achieves Longest Endurance UAV Flight In New Zealand

On Sunday 19th December Kea Aerospace has recorded the longest known flight for an unmanned aircraft in New Zealand, in an electric-powered flight above Kaitōrete, near Christchurch... More>>


Commerce Commission: Files Proceedings Against Alleged International Freight Forwarding Cartels
The Commerce Commission has filed civil proceedings in the High Court against two international freight forwarding companies, Mondiale Freight Services Limited (Mondiale) and Oceanbridge Shipping Limited (Oceanbridge), and four individuals associated with the companies, alleging each company entered into and gave effect to cartel agreements... More>>


Statistics: Imports Account For Half Of New Zealand’s Carbon Footprint
In the year ended December 2019, greenhouse gas emissions embodied in our imported goods and services increased 3.2 percent from the previous year, to 30,728 kilotonnes and accounted for 51 percent of our carbon footprint, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 