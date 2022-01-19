Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Honeywell Receives Rainbow Tick Certification In New Zealand

Wednesday, 19 January 2022, 3:13 pm
Press Release: Honeywell

Company recognized for its ongoing efforts to provide a safe and welcoming workplace for the LGBTTQIA+ Communities

Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) recently received the Rainbow Tick certification in New Zealand for its work in creating an open, diverse and inclusive workplace environment for employees in the LGBTTQIA+ communities. The Rainbow Tick program is a continual quality improvement program designed to support workplace Inclusion & Diversity for members of the LGBTTQIA+ communities.

Rainbow Tick evaluates organizations on the level of LGBTTQIA+ inclusion in five key areas: company strategy and polices, staff training, staff engagement and organizational support, external engagement, and monitoring. Honeywell New Zealand met and, in some areas, exceeded the necessary criteria.

“We are extremely proud to receive the Rainbow Tick,” said Michelle Bunting, general manager of Projects and Services, New Zealand, Honeywell Building Technologies. “We encourage our employees to bring their whole selves to work. Our goal is to create a positive, creative and comfortable working environment for all employees, ultimately making us a stronger and more dynamic place to work.”

“Honeywell supports Kiwis across the country as reflected in its work to support people from the LGBTTQIA+ communities,” said Caryn Yachinta, programme manager, Pou Ārahi Kaupapa, Rainbow Tick. “We commend the commitment to making sure all new staff and people leaders are aware of the policies that support rainbow employees and how to access them. It has been so impressive to see Honeywell already moving into continuous improvement in some areas, including creating an education platform, supporting a Rainbow inclusion group, and marking days of significance.”

Inclusion and Diversity is a foundational principle at Honeywell, both because it’s the right thing to do and because it is a fundamental enabler for our business. Honeywell actively recruits, develops and retains talent from diverse backgrounds and cultures who bring different experience, perspectives and ideas. We foster an inclusive environment in which all employees feel valued, respected and accepted. To learn more about the Honeywell commitment to inclusion and diversity, click here.

About Honeywell

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

 

