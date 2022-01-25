Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Advantage Hires New Senior Cyber Security Engineer

Tuesday, 25 January 2022, 6:50 am
Press Release: Advantage

In response to the increasing demand for cyber security mitigation strategies, Advantage has hired Dr Bryce Antony to add more capability to their Security Operations Centre

One of the defining topics for any NZ business has become Cyber Security, which represents a significant strategic risk.

Advantage has been at the front of the IT domain in NZ for 35 years, currently offering clients cloud-based security services, as NZ’s premier Managed Security Service Provider.

Bryce brings to Advantage an extensive knowledge of information systems, security management, governance frameworks, Incident response / forensics, and risk modelling. Bryce has a PhD that focussed on cybersecurity capability and risk modelling, a Master of Information Security and Digital Forensics (1st Class Hons), and also holds an MBA.

Dr Bryce Antony

Bryce has delivered Information Systems Security and Forensic Analysis content to Undergraduate and Postgraduate students at Auckland University and Auckland University of Technology. He is skilled in presenting advanced technical topics in an engaging, easily understood manner. Bryce’s background includes: Large scale network installations, Information Systems integration, Security administration and support, System resilience strategies, Post-Incident evaluation and response, Data breach root cause analysis manner, Cyber threat modelling, and Data backup / recovery.

Bryce says “I am privileged to be working for Advantage, where each client relationship is a journey, a partnership where I will be able to use my knowledge base to assist in offering direction towards safe passage. Especially in these troubled times of escalating risk, within the cyber security sphere”

Bryce will provide Advantage enhanced capability in dealing with the increasingly complex cyber security risk to New Zealand businesses, helping organisations to remain confident in the security of their digital future, as an essential component of growth, irrespective the industry.

About Advantage

Advantage exists to provide peace of mind in an evolving technology reliant world. We were created by visionaries who for nearly 4-decades have been passionate about providing world-class solutions to meet the changing IT landscape. Since inception, we have successfully pivoted between hardware supplier, virtualisation specialist, private cloud provider and digital consultants. This wide history has given Advantage an excellent understanding of infrastructure, business risks, and technology concerns, providing a solid base from which to build our market leading services.

Undeniably, the true value of Advantage lies in our New Zealand based team. We have an extraordinary depth of experience and skills and continuously invest in personal and professional development. Although experiencing high growth over the years, we have maintained our personable approach, agility and team culture, and we are consistently leaders in bringing new solutions to the New Zealand.

There are three distinct elements to Advantage’ business:

  • Managed IT
  • Managed Security
  • Cloud solutions

The Managed IT team provide services to customers across New Zealand, supporting both enterprise and SMB clients. Typically, services include helpdesk and project delivery/support but due to skills shortages, we are increasingly providing VCIO support. Advantage has a distinct advantage in the market due to its in-house Security Operations Centre which operates 24x7x365. We apply a security-centric approach to our solutions, ensuring your data is kept safe.

Advantage has built a successful, leading Managed Security solution, specifically targeted at New Zealand organisations. This solution has been created using best of breed security products, woven into a holistic protection suite that caters for organisations of all sizes – all backed by a New Zealand based team of security professionals. The S5 Datacentre allows customers access to expert Disaster Recovery services and exploit the scalability of cloud infrastructure.

For more information on Advantage, visit https://advantage.nz or https://www.linkedin.com/company/advantagenz/.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Advantage on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Federated Farmers: NAIT Levy Increases Must Achieve Accurate, User-friendly System
Nobody welcomes extra costs but if OSPRI is to catch-up on under investment in the NAIT platform and deliver on its workability and farmer support, levy increases are probably necessary, Federated Farmers says... More>>



Westpac: More Job Opportunities, But Growth In Workers’ Earnings Remains Subdued
The Westpac McDermott Miller Employment Confidence Index rose 1.2 points in the December quarter, to a level of 106.9. This was the sixth straight rise in the index since the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. Michael Gordon, Acting Chief Economist for Westpac, noted that the rise in the index has largely been driven by perceptions... More>>




Statistics: Card Spending Continues To Increase As COVID-19 Restrictions Ease
The busy Christmas period combined with easing COVID-19 restrictions helped to increase card spending in December 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>

TradeMe: Job Market Ends 2021 On A High With Record Number Of Vacancies
The New Zealand job market finished 2021 on a high note, with the ball still firmly in the job hunters’ court, according to the analysis of 69,600 vacancies listed on Trade Me Jobs for the quarter ending 31 December (Q4)... More>>


Insurance Council of New Zealand: September South Island Windstorm Cost $36.5 M Raises 2021 Extreme Weather Claims Total To $321.6 M
Gale force winds and storms between 9 and 13 September 2021 resulted in insurers supporting communities to the tune of $36.5 m. This is a significant rise, of $16.7 m, on preliminary figures for the event and lifts the end of year total for all extreme weather events in 2021 to $321.6 m... More>>


Statistics: Building Consents Hit New Highs In November
There were a record 48,522 new homes consented in the year ended November 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was up 26 percent compared with the year ended November 2020... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 