January 2022 New Vehicle Registrations Solid

Thursday, 3 February 2022, 8:12 am
Press Release: Motor Industry Association

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that there were 13,514 sales of new vehicles for the month of January 2022, a decrease of 2.73% (379 units) on the same month in 2021.

The market remains solid despite stock levels remaining low. Recent shipments of new vehicles have helped to alleviate some of the long wait lists for popular models, while other brands suffered from supply constraints.  

Passenger vehicles were down 7.8 percent on January a year ago, partly affected by tighter lending restrictions for private purchases. 

Key points

• There were 8,953 passenger and 4,561 commercial vehicles registered for the month.  

• There were 470 BEVs, 208 PHEVs and 828 hybrid vehicles registered in January. This represented 11.2% of the fleet with some form of electrification in their drivetrain.  

• Small to medium segments comprised 56% of sales. For the month of January, the top segments were SUV compact with 22% market share, followed by SUV medium with 22% market share and Pick Up/Chassis Cab 4x4 with 19% share.

• The Mitsubishi Outlander was the top model, followed by the Mitsubishi Triton and the Ford Ranger.  

Market leaders in January / 2022

Mitsubishi was the overall market leader with 21% market share (2,814 units), followed by Ford with 9% (1,219 units) and Toyota in third spot with 9% market share (1,166 units).  

BEVs, PHEVs and Hybrids

There were 454 light vehicle and 16 heavy vehicle full battery electric vehicles registered in January. The top selling models were the Hyundai Kona (78 units) followed by the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (59 units) and the BMW i (42 units).  

There were 208 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles registered in January. The top selling models were the MG HS (53 units) followed by the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross (46 units) and then the Kia Sorrento (20 units).  

There were 828 hybrids registered in the month of January, with the top selling models being the Honda Jazz (149 units) followed by the Toyota Yaris (87 units) and Toyota RAV 4 (77 units).  

SUV and passenger vehicle sales January / 2022

Mitsubishi took the market lead for passenger and SUV registrations with 19% market share (1,677 units) followed by Kia with 12% (1,085 units) and then Hyundai with 8% market share (734 units).  

The top selling passenger and SUV models for the month were the Mitsubishi Outlander (1,188 units) followed by the Hyundai Kona (7304 units) and the MG ZS (302 units).

Commercial vehicle sales January / 2022

Mitsubishi also took the market lead with 25% market share (1,137 units) followed by Ford with 21% (976 units) and Toyota third with 15% market share (669 units).

The Mitsubishi Triton took the top spot for the month of January as the bestselling commercial model with 25% share (1,118 units) followed by the Ford Ranger with 21% share (6953 units) and the Toyota Hilux in third place with 11% market share (507 units).  

