New Zealand’s Red Meat Processing And Exporting Sector Announces New Scholars For 2022

The Meat Industry Association (MIA) has awarded new scholarships to seven young New Zealanders considering careers in the red meat processing and exporting sector.

Every year, the Meat Industry Association awards a number of undergraduate ($5,000 per year) and post-graduate ($10,000 per year) scholarships. The organisation currently has a total of 21 scholars, with 14 existing scholars also continuing to receive support under the scheme.

This year’s new scholars are studying subjects ranging from food science to agribusiness, food marketing and supply chain management.

The returning scholars include both undergraduate and post graduate students, studying at a range of universities across New Zealand and internationally.

Sirma Karapeeva, chief executive of MIA, said the range of subjects being studied by the new and returning scholars reflects the many different career opportunities across the red meat processing and export sector.

“As New Zealand’s largest manufacturing industry, there is a vast range of different roles and strong pathways for career progression available.

“The industry has a strong focus on attracting skilled people and supporting the development of those who can make a significant contribution to the sector in the future.

“A number of our scholars are already contributing through their research. For instance, one of our returning scholars, Hennie Pienaar from Invercargill, is researching musculo skeletal injuries in red meat processing for his PhD, with the aim of making his thesis a manual for best practice in the industry.

“Another, Grace Macdonald from Taranaki, is currently undertaking post-graduate studies in sustainable business strategy at Harvard Business School while employed at one of our largest companies.”

Scholars also have the opportunity of part-time or vacation work in the meat industry and several are already working in the sector.

“A number of our previous scholars have told us how their MIA scholarships have helped them to secure part-time work and internships and then full-time career positions in the sector.

“There were more than 40 applicants for the 2022 scholarship programme. We are very pleased with the high calibre of applicants and the knowledge and interest they have about the red meat sector.

“The global pandemic does seem to have raised public awareness of the industry’s very significant contribution to the New Zealand economy and its continued high export revenue performance in the face of ongoing challenges.”

The MIA runs a mentoring programme for its scholars, including a networking and educational event during the year, with presentations from key figures from across the industry.

The meat processing sector directly employs some 25,000 people, mainly in regional New Zealand. It is also one of the biggest trainers of New Zealand workers, with approximately 4,500 people undergoing NZQA accredited courses annually.

The new Meat Industry Association scholars for 2022 are:

Chloe Lennox from Waverley, third year B.AgriBusiness and Food Marketing double major in Supply Chain Management at Lincoln University

Emma Yorke from Whangarei, first year B.Agricultural Science at Massey University

Josh Tatham from Masterton, first year B.Marketing major, Agricultural Innovation minor at Otago University

Lily Brankin from Otautau, second year B.Commerce (Agriculture) at Lincoln University

Molly Goodisson from Havelock North, fourth year BSc(Hons) majoring in Food Science, minor in Marketing at Otago University

Nicola Schroeder from National Park, first year B.Agribusiness and Food Marketing majoring in Supply Chain Management at Lincoln University

Angus Grant from Christchurch, second year B.Commerce (Agriculture and Professional Accounting) at Lincoln University.

© Scoop Media

