Wikisoft Corp. Acquires Blockchain Tech Company - Etheralabs LLC

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 5:50 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Wikisoft Corp. (the "Company," "we," and "our") (OTCQB: WSFT) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 51% of Etheralabs LLC a New York City based venture lab and ecosystem that invests in, builds, and deploys disruptive technologies across the Blockchain space. Wikisoft is using equity to fund the acquisition, thus providing the Company the optimum financial flexibility in the future.

The transaction includes a global access to Etheralabs' full stack of technologies across the Blockchain and global funding landscape. Etheralabs ecosystem allows development and finance partnerships throughout the blockchain world and beyond, and connects the blockchain community, investors and venture capital to relevant data intelligence and direct investment opportunities. With the majority stake, Wikisoft intends to ensure that Etheralabs future product and technology roadmap supports Wikisoft's platform strategy including the upcoming Wikifunding site aiming to accelerate matching investors to startups.

Carsten Kjems Falk, Chief Executive Officer of Wikisoft Corp. said, "Etheralabs LLC's disruptive Blockchain technology and products provide an outstanding opportunity to expand Wikisoft's global reach with superior technology and venture accelerators. Our upcoming Wikifunding platform enabling startups to connect to the Blockchain community, investors and venture capital will have resources for ventures that are ready to attract follow-on funding and investors will have an efficient way of finding prospects and making the right investments. Short term the off-the-shelf products like a full press release distribution service will be accessible to the 90 million businesses now held in our database. We anticipate that Wikisoft's global reach and data resources will accelerate our growth and provide greater earnings diversity." The Company expects the proposed transaction to be accretive to earnings realized over the two years following the acquisition.

Bryan Feinberg, CEO and Founder of Etheralabs commented, "Wikisoft's capabilities coupled with our background in transforming large data ecosystems into vibrant communities creates a definitive way to leverage our background to accelerate Wikisoft's entry into the global blockchain market and we look forward to accelerating Wikisoft's unique architecture and data environment into an active and vibrant venture community."

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

