Kinder Recall Expands For Products Made In Belgium

Ferrero is extending its recall of Kinder chocolate products due to possible contamination with salmonella bacteria.

Affected products are part of a global recall of a range of Kinder branded chocolates made in a Belgian factory, says deputy director-general New Zealand Food Safety, Vincent Arbuckle.

“The previous recall covered named products with best before dates up to 7 October 2022.

“Products under recall have expanded to include any Kinder product made in Belgium, including all batches and date ranges. All product affected by the recall will have ‘Made in Belgium’ on the label.

Ferrero has confirmed the following products have been imported:

* All batches of Kinder Surprise Maxi Eggs (100g) White, Natoons, Frozen, Christmas and Miraculous Range.

* All batches and sizes of Kinder Mini Eggs Hazelnut

* All batches of Kinder Happy Moments Ballotin (190g) (Christmas product)

* All batches of Kinder (133g) with a plush toy (Christmas product)

These products were sold at retail stores throughout New Zealand including New World, Pak’n Save, Four Square, Countdown, FreshChoice, SuperValue, Kmart and The Warehouse stores. Some are also available at small retail stores.

“The key thing to remember is to check the label of Kinder chocolates. if it says ‘Made in Belgium’ it will be covered by the recall and should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. If you are in any doubt, please return the product to the place of purchase.

"We know these products, which contain small toys, are particularly popular with children, so we urge people to take every precaution. The effects of salmonella infection can be serious, particularly in children younger than 5 years, adults 65 and over, and people with weakened immune systems.

"If you or a family member has eaten product affected by the recall and have concerns for your health, seek medical advice. Salmonella infection can spread between people, so if suspect you are affected please wash your hands thoroughly and avoid preparing food for others if possible.

"Most people infected withSalmonelladevelop diarrhoea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria.

"The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most healthy adults recover without treatment.

“There are no reported cases of related illness in New Zealand. Affected product has not been re-exported.”

For up-to-date information on the recall, visit our food recall website here: Kinder Surprise Maxi Eggs, Kinder Mini Eggs Hazelnut, Kinder Happy Moments Ballotin and Kinder Maxi Mix with plush toy | Food safety at home | NZ Government (mpi.govt.nz)

