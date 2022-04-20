World War Two Air Force Couple’s Former Farm Block Beachfront Section Placed On The Market For Sale

One of the final remaining beachfront sections in what was once a sprawling family-owned farm overlooking a magnificent stretch of inner-harbour has been placed on the market for sale.

The prime waterfront section in the lifestyle enclave of Pahoia just north of Tauranga in the Bay of Plenty was established in the 1940s by Ian and Jean Lankshear.

Wellington-born Ian was a heroic fighter bomber pilot in the Royal New Zealand Air Force Beaufighter squadron based in England where he achieved the rank of flight sergeant. Meanwhile, Ian’s beloved wife Jean was a member of the New Zealand Women’s Auxiliary Air Force based in Wellington.

At the end of the war, the young couple sought peace and solitude away from the stresses of war – and moved north to the Bay of Plenty where they were able to take advantage of a Government ex-servicemen and women’s bank lending programme.

Together they purchased 60-hectares of prime waterfront farmland at Pahoia on the Tauranga Harbour foreshore – establishing a a herd of 110 dairy cows and supplying milk to the Kaimai Dairy Cooperative. During the 1950s and ‘60s, the Lankshear clan was one of only 10 families living on the Pahoia Peninsula.

Over the ensuing years Ian and Jean raised eight children, and Ian served two terms on the local council. Among their children was Bruce, who has fond memories of growing up on the once highly productive rural landholding with its waterfront access.

“We experienced a subsistence environment in a lush oasis of natural beauty, where the productivity of the land meant we never went short. Everything we ate came off the property. We had meat from the farm, fish from the sea, vegetables from the garden and fruit from the orchard. Although we were a big family, the land was productive enough to provide for all of us,” recalls Bruce.

As society changed and Tauranga grew, Pahoia’s tight-knit farming community slowly began either subdividing or selling off their productive land, and more and more homes began appearing in the area.

“Those changes transformed Pahoia, which gradually but steadily went from being open pasture and grazing land into a suburb. Where previously, there were 10 dairy farms with 10 homes and families, today there are 120 homes along the peninsula, with most of the density down at the waterfront. This has created a new community of people enjoying a special lifestyle,” he said.

Family matriarch Jean Lankshear died in 2006. Ian remained at Pahoia, continuing to enjoy the land with its spectacular views until he passed away in 2017.

Now the undeveloped 1.092-hectare block of freehold land at 275D Pahoia Road is being marketed for sale for $2,830,000 through Bayleys Tauranga. Salespeople Brent Trueman and Rhys Trueman said the property was the second to last property remaining in Pahoia from what was once the greater Lankshear family farm.

“The property has unsurpassed waterfront views looking out over the inner Tauranga Harbour across to Bowentown and the Kaimai Ranges beyond,” said Brent Trueman.

“Located near the tip of Pahoia peninsula, the site enjoys an absolute waterfront location – with the majority of the site on an elevated flat platform, and a gentle bank leading down to a private sandy beach shared only with two other neighbours whose homes were also once part of the Lankshear farm.

“As an undeveloped rectangular block of former grazing pasture, 275D Pahoia Road is a virtual blank canvas for the creation of an upmarket architecturally-designed dream home. There’s also an abundance of space for a swimming pool or al-fresco entertaining area.

“Meanwhile, at the seaward end of the property, there’s plenty of land on which to build a boat shed to store the jet ski, kayaks, or fizz-boat – whether for racing around the harbour or heading out for a spot of fishing.”

Rhys Trueman said mature trees around two sides of the Pahoia Road property’s boundary provided considerable privacy from adjoining addresses. The property is located just a few hundred metres away from Pahoia Domain. Pahoia Peninsula predominantly comprises lifestyle block-sized sections, with several intensive small scale horticultural operations still growing fruit and vegetables.

Click here for more information on this listing.

© Scoop Media