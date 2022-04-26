Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Southern Cross Voted NZ’s Most Trusted Health Insurer

Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 9:39 am
Press Release: Southern Cross Health Society

Southern Cross Health Insurance (Southern Cross) has once again been recognised in the 2022 Reader’s Digest NZ Most Trusted Brands survey, winning the health insurance category for a sixth consecutive year.

The long-running survey celebrates brands that have won the trust of New Zealanders, and the accolade is testament to Southern Cross delivering on its promise to be with its 890,000 members, providing tangible support through the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic.

This has covered a raft of support initiatives for all members to access, free of charge, to prioritise their health and wellbeing. These have included online GP consults through CareHQ, mental wellbeing and counselling sessions via Raise (formerly EAPworks) and flu vaccinations via MedPro, all joint venture partners within the Southern Cross brand family.

In addition to Southern Cross’ win in the health insurance category, Southern Cross Life Insurance was voted highly commended in the competitive life insurance category.

Southern Cross Health Insurance CEO Nick Astwick said he’s proud to see so many New Zealanders continue to trust the not-for-profit Friendly Society to support their health and wellbeing when they need it most.

“The past year has been another tough one for many around the country, and we’ve been wholeheartedly committed to being right with our members as they navigate these turbulent times. As the Covid-19 pandemic continued to evolve, so too have the ways in which we’ve supported our members, focusing on where we have been able to provide the most tangible impact.

“Our teams have been undertaking incredible mahi to make sure our members have continued to receive outstanding customer service, particularly during periods of lockdown, so this is a really special recognition that belongs to our entire workforce,” said Astwick.

Louise Waterson, Editor-in-Chief of Reader’s Digest magazine, said the past 12 months has seen an unprecedented focus on people’s health and wellbeing.

“In being voted New Zealand’s Most Trusted Health Insurance organisation, Southern Cross Health Insurance has demonstrated a clear commitment to ensuring their members’ needs were not just met, but exceeded. By being at the ready, the team at Southern Cross helped its members work through their medical and financial concerns during the pandemic. Congratulations on this outstanding achievement,” she said.

The Reader’s Digest NZ Most Trusted Brands Survey is conducted by Catalyst, an independent international research company. More than 1,700 consumers participated in the survey and voted across 70 different categories.

