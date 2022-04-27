Ben Crowe Named As Vertiv’s Colocation And Cloud Sales Leader In Australia And New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand [April 27, 2022] – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has announced the appointment of Ben Crowe as vertical sales leader, colocation (colo) and hyperscale, for Australia and New Zealand. Crowe will be responsible for developing strategic alignment and deepening relationships with the A/NZ colo and hyperscale partners.

Crowe joined Vertiv in August last year as key account manager for its colo and hyperscale division in Asia Pacific and India. In this role, he developed strong partner relationships and demonstrated a proactive ability to enable partner-led growth, prompting the promotion to lead the colo and hyperscale A/NZ business. Crowe will spend the next 12 months expanding the local team, and increasing its footprint, especially with sustainable technologies.

Crowe has spent much of his career delivering large capital works projects, and with a diverse background in construction, electrical and telecommunications, he offers a holistic view for driving growth in the colo and hyperscale segment. Prior to joining Vertiv, Crowe served as national sales manager at end-to-end data and white space fit-out company Computer Room Solutions (CRS), following a four-year stint at data centre hardware and services provider The Siemon Company, much of which he spent based in San Francisco.

“We’re in a highly attractive industry for investment – COVID sparked more digitisation and data centre activity, and many companies with a ‘foot in’ the industry, such as telcos and cloud players, are doubling down on colo facilities,” said Crowe. “As we capitalise on this market, Vertiv won’t just be a supplier of data centre products and services, we will be a trustworthy partner in delivering the technology of the future and building out the white space.”

“Ben’s appointment comes at a critical time for the colo and hyperscale division – the increased demand for data centre capacity has raised the issue of energy consumption in data centre construction and operation,” said LuLu Shiraz, sales director for product and service in A/NZ for Vertiv. “While there are plenty of new technologies coming down the line that will support emissions reduction, there is plenty that can be done now to help navigate through this challenge.

“Ben’s passion for the capital construction and experience delivering large ‘white space’ works gives us un advantage in our ambitions to become the partner of choice for colocation and hyperscale partners.”

