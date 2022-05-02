Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

East Auckland Investment Offering With Upside

Monday, 2 May 2022, 11:02 am
Press Release: Bayleys

A fully-leased standalone commercial investment property in the tightly-held East Auckland suburb of Howick signals opportunity for a forward-thinking new owner in light of changing dynamics within the popular village.

The property at 19 Wellington Street is located on a 1,012sqm road-frontage site close to the intersection with Picton Street, the main retail shopping strip, and has Westpac bank and Cleave House co-working space providers as tenants.

The building’s floor area is 887.25sqm and the property has an A-Grade initial evaluation procedure (IEP) seismic report.

The three-level building was purpose-built for Westpac in 1985, and the banking entity has occupied all or part of the property since.

The bank operates from the ground floor, while on the upper level – which was originally Westpac’s regional administration office – coworking space provider Cleave House operates a shared office space business model.

The property returns annual net income of $207,901 plus GST and outgoings, with the two tenants on varying lease terms, and Westpac exercising a right of renewal last year.

The property is for sale by tender closing 4pm, Thursday 5th May, unless sold prior and is being marketed by Mike Adams of Bayleys Auckland Central, in association with Dave Stanley and Greg Hall of Bayleys South Auckland.

Adams says the property is well-positioned to leverage off the established vibrant village retail strip of Picton Street and the newer commercial developments along Fencible Drive, which have enabled Howick to be a self-sufficient suburb with a strong ‘shop local’ ethos.

“Howick is a suburb that has retained its own identity despite significant development in neighbouring areas,” he says.

“Residents are very loyal to their village and this has been evident throughout the pandemic with local retailers weathering the trying conditions well.

“Aside from the larger supermarket chains and the likes of banks, the village comprises small, independent businesses like hospitality and boutique retail that rely on local trade and they’ve been well-supported.”

The area immediately surrounding the subject property is evolving, with more-intensified residential development proving popular.

“The Westpac-anchored property has a church on one side and residential apartments on the other, with additional apartment living across the road,” says Adams.

“While the building has been a well-performing commercial investment for more than 30 years, the favourable underlying Business Mixed Use zoning points to future redevelopment opportunity and prospective buyers are encouraged to pursue the options via the usual Council channels.

“Increasingly, we are seeing investors scoping out commercial properties with Mixed Use zoning close to town centres with a longer-term view of either partial conversion to residential, or more intensified clean-slate redevelopment to take advantage of the site.”

The property comprises three levels with basement car parking providing 29 spaces, and modern office accommodation with good natural light on the ground and first floors.

There are entrances at the front from Wellington Street and towards the rear on the northern side, along with stairwell access from the basement carparking area to each of the floors above.

Both tenants have rights of renewal in their leases. Anchor tenant Westpac (NZ) Investments Limited’s lease has a final expiry of 2029 with market rent review mechanisms in place, while C House Limited, trading as Cleave House, has a final expiry of 2033 with rent reviews benchmarked to a regular CPI review structure.

In addition to the generous on-site parking, the property benefits from ample council car parking within one minutes’ walk from the door.

Howick is well-served by public transport with frequent bus connections, and the Half Moon Bay ferry terminal is 4km away with bus links to Howick village.

Click here for more information on the listing.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Pleased With Strong Public Interest In The Future Of Money
Three issues papers published by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua have drawn strong support for ensuring cash remains available and accepted... More>>


Electricity Authority: Final Review Maintains Transpower's Errors Led To 9 August Power Cuts The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed its final review of the 9 August 2021 power cuts which left 34,000 customers without electricity on one of the coldest nights of the year... More>>


Forest & Bird: Launches Legal Action To Protect Pūtiki Penguins
Today Forest & Bird applied to the High Court for a judicial review regarding the Department of Conservation’s approval of a Wildlife Permit, relating to kororā at Kennedy Point in Pūtiki Bay on Waiheke Island... More>>


Federated Farmers: Rabobank Survey Shows Continued Strong Growth In Farm Staff Pay
Average growth of 13 percent in pay packages in the last two years is another reason for more New Zealanders to consider a career in agriculture, Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>


Brewers Guild: Largest Beer Tax Increase In Recent Memory On The Cards As Inflation His 30-year High
The latest Statistics New Zealand inflation figures will have many brewers and ultimately consumers gazing into their pint glasses this week as beer excise tax is set to increase by the highest level in over 30 years... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 