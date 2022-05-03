Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Commission Clears Zenith Water / Waterlogic Merger Subject To Divestment

Tuesday, 3 May 2022, 1:48 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission


The Commerce Commission has given clearance to Osmosis Buyer Limited (Osmosis) to acquire Firewall Holdings S.À R.L (Firewall) as part of a global transaction, subject to an undertaking to divest Firewall’s Merquip business.

Osmosis’ New Zealand subsidiary, Zenith Heaters Limited (trading as Zenith Water), supplies and services multi-function taps that dispense instant filtered, boiled, chilled and sparkling water from a single outlet. Firewall’s subsidiary, Waterlogic New Zealand Limited (trading as Merquip), is a New Zealand supplier and service provider of drinking water dispensers.

Under the divestment undertaking, Osmosis must sell the Merquip business to a purchaser to be approved by the Commission, and within a specified timeframe.

Commission Deputy Chair Sue Begg says “without the divestment, the proposed transaction would result in the merger of two significant distributors of drinking water solutions in New Zealand – Zenith Water and Merquip.”

“However, the sale of the Merquip business to a third party purchaser will ensure that these two companies continue to compete under separate ownership. Given this, the Commission is satisfied that the proposed transaction is unlikely to substantially lessen competition in any relevant market.”

A public version of the written reasons for the decision, including the divestment undertaking, will be available on the Commission’s case register in due course.

Background
Osmosis Buyer Limited is a portfolio company of BDT Capital Partners, LLC. It controls entities that operate the Culligan group, an international provider of water treatment solutions. In relation to New Zealand, Culligan controls Zip Industries, whose principal business is Zenith Water. Culligan acquired Zip Industries in 2017.

Firewall Holdings S.À R.L is a portfolio company of Castik Capital Partners GmbH. It is the majority shareholder in Waterlogic Group Holdings Limited, which owns Billi Australia Pty Limited, an Australian-based business that makes, sells, and supplies Billi-branded multi-function taps. In 2021, Waterlogic acquired the business and assets of Merquip Limited.

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market. In giving clearance, the Commission may accept a written undertaking from the Applicant to dispose of assets or shares.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Science Media Centre: NZ Sea Levels May Rise Twice As Fast As Thought – Expert Reaction
Sea-level rise in our biggest urban areas may happen two to three decades earlier than expected, fresh projections suggest. Scientists from the NZ SeaRise programme have designed a new online tool that shows sea-level rise projections by location to the year 2300... More>>



Reserve Bank: Pleased With Strong Public Interest In The Future Of Money
Three issues papers published by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua have drawn strong support for ensuring cash remains available and accepted... More>>


Electricity Authority: Final Review Maintains Transpower's Errors Led To 9 August Power Cuts The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed its final review of the 9 August 2021 power cuts which left 34,000 customers without electricity on one of the coldest nights of the year... More>>



KiwiRail: Peter Reidy Returning As CEO
Former KiwiRail Chief Executive Peter Reidy will return to the role to take the company forward after nearly four years as CEO at Fletcher Construction, KiwiRail Chairman David McLean says... More>>

Federated Farmers: Rabobank Survey Shows Continued Strong Growth In Farm Staff Pay
Average growth of 13 percent in pay packages in the last two years is another reason for more New Zealanders to consider a career in agriculture, Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>


Brewers Guild: Largest Beer Tax Increase In Recent Memory On The Cards As Inflation His 30-year High
The latest Statistics New Zealand inflation figures will have many brewers and ultimately consumers gazing into their pint glasses this week as beer excise tax is set to increase by the highest level in over 30 years... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 