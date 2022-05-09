SMX Partners With Red Sift To Create DMARC Managed Service

Auckland, 9th May 2022 - SMX, the cyber secure email specialist, has launched the SMX Domain Protection Service (DPS)-based DMARC to help Australian organisations improve their email security posture and threat protection. DPS from SMX uses SMX’s expertise in fine tuning security configuration and adds Red Sift’s best-in-class Reporting Platform to inform the DPS practice. As such SMX and Red Sift, provider of the only integrated cloud email and brand protection platform, announce today a strategic relationship to work together, and will partner at AusCERT 2022.

Red Sift’s real time reporting provides the strategic partnership with vital data that allows SMX to deliver their expertise in refining the security profile and managing SMX DPS deployments effectively across a business’ domains. SMX and Red sift operate in a global environment allowing the partnerships to monitor evolving threats to be addressed before they enter inboxes.

“We are excited to work with SMX to protect Australian and New Zealand organisations, many of whom are globally connected and increasingly on the radar of bad actors,” Cameron McLean, Regional Manager, Asia Pacific, Red Sift. “Our dynamic Reporting Platform will provide insights and actions to forewarn SMX and its partners’ customers from a variety of email-borne threats.”

SMX, which has an established base of DMARC implementations, created the managed service to scale up its end to end cyber security capabilities.

“Australasian customers want greater sophistication in their cyber security efforts, tailored to each organisation’s unique business situation and risk profile whilst considering local nuances. This is a real time activity - a set and forget strategy is not adequate in this day of cyber security threats. SMX’s DPS service allows clients to maintain an effective DMARC implementation, using Red Sift’s best-in-class Reporting Platform to identify, quantify and respond in real time to dynamic threats,” says Richard Fraser, CEO of SMX.

SMX protects over one million mailboxes in New Zealand and Australia, including 24% of all New Zealand’s Microsoft 365 inboxes. This places SMX in a unique position to leverage data for analysis and insight to advise and guide our business partners and customers to improve their cyber-security posture.

SMX has approximately 120 reseller partners throughout New Zealand and Australia. In 2021 SMX appointed rhipe as one of its Australian distributors.

Visit Red Sift and SMX at booth #B19, at AusCERT 2022 on 10th - 13th May .

