MoneyTime Achieves Finalist Status Of The Money Awareness And Inclusion Awards 2022

Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 9:35 am
Press Release: MoneyTime

We are very pleased to announce that MoneyTime has reached the final of The Money Awareness and Inclusion Awards, or “the MAIAs” for 2022, in the Best Non-Financial Services Company Project category.

Michael Gilmore, founder of the MAIAs, said: “We received 150 high-quality entries from all over the world for these inaugural awards, and so for MoneyTime to reach this finalist stage is an impressive achievement. Our judging panel includes academics, influencers, fin-tech entrepreneurs, and journalists, all of whom care deeply that financial literacy spreads faster across the world, to reduce inequalities and encourage advancement. The finalists they have selected are some of the best financial literacy projects in the world.”

The 2022 MAIA finalists come from more than 15 different countries across the globe, from

Peru to Malaysia, from Finland to Ghana, and show the incredible range of work being done

by people and organisations to help spread financial understanding.

• from university-developed courses to YouTube cartoons made by a teenager;

• from ground-breaking academic research to a global anti-scam initiative;

• from the latest apps to a good old-fashioned, real-world museum.

The 2022 winners of the MAIAs will be announced via a livestream award show on LinkedIn

on May 31.

About the Money Awareness and Inclusion Awards

Conceived to 'Make Money Better', the MAIAs is a new entity focused on raising awareness of the many problems poor financial literacy causes, while also finding the best solutions from all over the world - and shining a light on them via a high-profile awards system judged by leading academics, NGOs, journalists, influencers, and asset managers.

The MAIAs are truly grateful for the support of their 2022 sponsors: Lanturn, a boutique

fintech firm specialising in corporate and fund services; Endowus, a Singapore[1]headquartered digital wealth platform; Bitmex Academy, a multimedia crypto education platform, The Fry Group, an international tax and financial advisory organisation and Albizia

Capital, a boutique fund manager.

About MoneyTime

MoneyTime headquartered in Christchurch, New Zealand. Its product is a gamified, online financial literacy program for 10-14 year olds. MoneyTime was launched in New Zealand in June 2018 and its English and te reo Māori versions are now used by more than 700 primary schools nationwide. The program is also used in South Africa, Australia and the United States. www.moneytime.co.nz

