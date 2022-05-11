Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Keep These Factors In Mind If You’re Planning On Building Your Home On A Hill

Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 8:10 pm
Press Release: John Ross

There’s something quite breathtaking about a home built on a slope. The architectural ingenuity involved in ensuring the house doesn’t collapse can alone leave a person in awe. And then there are, of course, the inevitably unobstructed and beautiful views that blend seamlessly with feelings of tranquillity and living ‘above the humdrum’. A further drawcard of building on a hill is the practicality of building vertically rather than horizontally. This is particularly beneficial in a country like NZ where expansion space is limited.

Despite all these positive aspects, building a home on a slope still comes with its fair share of troubles. While the end product may be worth it, it takes a special set of skills to pull off this kind of project well. And there are a number of important factors to consider before undertaking such a build.

First and foremost, hill building tends to be more expensive and time-consuming, simply due to the logistics of the operation. To limit these costs as far as possible, it is best to contract the services of expert hill builders. Professionals with specific experience in hill building can significantly improve your design and ensure a well-built structure that comes in on time and budget.

Other factors to consider are the land’s soil type, drainage solutions, and gradient, as these all also influence how your home will ultimately be built. It’s important, therefore, to run full assessments of the land, and get clear recommendations for how to best protect your home against things like earthquakes, floods, or mudslides before undertaking the build.

NZ’s hills offer great opportunities for those looking to build their dream home. The key, though, is to be very practical and to plan well before commencing this kind of project.

