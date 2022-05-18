IFT Announces New Chair
Wednesday, 18 May 2022, 1:00 pm
Press Release: Infratil
Infratil today announced that Mark Tume will retire as
Chair on 30 May with current board director Alison Gerry
succeeding him. Mr Tume has served as Chair since 2013, he
has been on Infratil’s Board since 2007. Mr Tume will
remain on the Board as a director until the end of
2022.
The NZX/ASX announcements are available here
on the Infratil
website.
