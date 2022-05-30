Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Winners Of The 2021 AmCham - DHL Express Success & Innovation Awards For Companies Doing Business With The USA

Monday, 30 May 2022, 6:41 pm
Press Release: American Chamber of Commerce in NZ

Seequent Ltd takes out supreme award

27th May 2022

After three failed attempts at staging the 2021 AmCham - DHL Express Success & Innovation Awards due to COVID lockdowns, AmCham was able to celebrate some amazing success stories with the USA at an event last night in Auckland.

Despite all the supply chain issues over the last year, exports of goods to the USA were up 8.5% at $7.02 billion and imports were up 22.9% to $6.36 billion.

Exports of technology and services continue to grow with more than half the entries for the awards coming from tech companies. On top of this we have seen over $17 billion of new US investment in New Zealand in announced in the last year, most of it in the tech sector.

Commenting on the 2021 AmCham-DHL Express Success & Innovation Awards, Mark Foy, Managing Director, New Zealand & Pacific Islands, DHL Express, said “As a leading innovator in the tech industry, Seequent has established itself with successful growth into the USA market. With focus on continuous improvement and market research, it is great to see their success and DHL congratulates them on this award.”

Seequent is a New Zealand success story, having grown from one employee in 2004 to 173 New Zealand staff and a total of 430 globally by mid-2021. The Judges were impressed with the level of technological brilliance and dedication shown by the team of this Christchurch based tech company.

The company’s rapid growth culminated in its sale for around NZ$1.5bn to US company, Bentley Systems in 2021. This sale makes Seequent one of the latest billion dollar “unicorn” to emerge from the New Zealand high tech sector – hopefully a precursor of many more to come.

The winners were:

Exporter of the Year – under NZ$1m – Auror Ltd

Exporter of the Year – NZ$1m to NZ$10m - TRG Natural Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Exporter of the Year – over NZ$10m – Seequent Ltd

Investor of the Year to or from the US – Bentley Systems Inc, for their investment in Seequent Ltd

Bilateral Service Award with the USA – Media Design School

US Company of the Year – Microsoft New Zealand Ltd

The AmCham Women’s Chapter Committee of Sarah Weersing (Chair), Jeanne Cheesman, Jo Finer, Katie Sleeman and Cynthia O’Neill won the 2021 AmCham Supporter of the Year award.

In addition to AmCham’s lead awards sponsor DHL-Express, the awards are also supported by ANZ Bank, Ironside McDonald Intellectual Property, media partner The Business and wine supporter Constellation Brands.

At the event AmCham launched the 2022 AmCham-DHL Express Success & Innovation Awards.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from American Chamber of Commerce in NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




MBIE: Proposes Extension Of Transition For Insulation Rules
The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has today opened consultation on a proposal to extend the date at which better insulation for new houses will be required by six months... More>>


Auckland Airport: North American Touch Downs Make AA Most Connected In Australasia
The return of American Airlines, the world’s largest airline, announced today has cemented Auckland Airport’s title as the Australasian airport with the most non-stop connections to the United States and Canada... More>>



Reserve Bank: Monetary Conditions Tighten By More And Sooner
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 2.0 percent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to maintain price stability... More>>




Kiwibank: Savers To Benefit From Higher Returns Following OCR Rise
Following market movements Kiwibank is pleased to increase the interest rate and rates of return on its savings accounts... More>>

Fonterra: Provides 2022/23 Opening Forecast Farmgate Milk Price & Business Performance Update
Fonterra today announced its 2022/23 opening forecast Farmgate Milk Price and provided an update on its third-quarter performance... More>>


Stats: Quiet Start For Retail In 2022
The volume of retail sales was relatively unchanged in the March 2022 quarter, following a strong increase in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 