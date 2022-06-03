Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

David Green Appointed To Westpac NZ Board

Friday, 3 June 2022, 10:23 am
Press Release: Westpac

The Board of Westpac New Zealand has announced the appointment of David Green as an independent non-executive director, effective 7 June 2022.

Mr Green worked for 14 years at ANZ Group and most recently held the role of Singapore CEO and Head of South East Asia, India & Middle East.

He has also served as Chairman of the Institute of Finance Professionals New Zealand, Director of ANZ Bank (Europe) Ltd and Executive Board Member of the New Zealand China Council.

Westpac NZ Board Chair Pip Greenwood says Mr Green will bring a wealth of new skills and expertise to the Board, including detailed knowledge of digital strategy and payments.

“Throughout his 30-year banking career he has thrived on working in change environments. His experience will stand us in good stead as we steer through a fast-changing world of banking for our customers,” Ms Greenwood says.

“He’s also brought a focus on first line risk management to all his executive banking roles.”

Originally from Sheffield, Mr Green studied and began his banking career in Canterbury. He is a Fellow of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, a Fellow of the Institute of Finance Professionals New Zealand and in 2016 completed an Executive Program on Digital Business Transformation at the MIT Sloan School of Management in the US.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has provided non-objection to the appointment.

Ms Greenwood also thanked Mary Quin, who retired on 20 May, for her invaluable contributions to the Board over the past six years.

“Mary has provided especially strong oversight of our technology transformation in recent times. We wish her all the best for her future endeavours,” she said.

More details about the Board can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Westpac on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


CAC: Simplifying Power Bills Aim Of Joint Consumer Advocacy Council And Consumer NZ Project
Power bills need to be standardised across the market to help consumers easily switch between retailers and drive greater competition, the Consumer Advocacy Council said today... More>>

Reserve Bank: Commencing Its Legislated Five-yearly Review Of Its Monetary Policy Remit
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is commencing its legislated 5-yearly review of its monetary policy Remit. The Remit is provided by the Government and is used to guide the Monetary Policy Committee... More>>


Banking Ombudsman: Spike In Lending Complaints Abates
Complaints to banks about lending-related matters fell markedly in the first three months of the year, according to data published today on the Banking Ombudsman Scheme’s complaints dashboard... More>>



Reserve Bank: End Of Dividend Restriction Requires Ongoing Prudence
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is normalising the process for banks setting dividend payments, by removing the restrictions placed on the country’s registered trading banks... More>>

Commerce Commission: Announces Phased Increase For Gas Pipeline Charges To Maintain Safe And Reliable Supply
The need to maintain the safe and reliable supply of natural gas while there is still demand from gas users is behind a phased increase in gas pipeline charges, the Commerce Commission announced today... More>>




Kiwibank: Savers To Benefit From Higher Returns Following OCR Rise
Following market movements Kiwibank is pleased to increase the interest rate and rates of return on its savings accounts... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 