David Green Appointed To Westpac NZ Board

The Board of Westpac New Zealand has announced the appointment of David Green as an independent non-executive director, effective 7 June 2022.

Mr Green worked for 14 years at ANZ Group and most recently held the role of Singapore CEO and Head of South East Asia, India & Middle East.

He has also served as Chairman of the Institute of Finance Professionals New Zealand, Director of ANZ Bank (Europe) Ltd and Executive Board Member of the New Zealand China Council.

Westpac NZ Board Chair Pip Greenwood says Mr Green will bring a wealth of new skills and expertise to the Board, including detailed knowledge of digital strategy and payments.

“Throughout his 30-year banking career he has thrived on working in change environments. His experience will stand us in good stead as we steer through a fast-changing world of banking for our customers,” Ms Greenwood says.

“He’s also brought a focus on first line risk management to all his executive banking roles.”

Originally from Sheffield, Mr Green studied and began his banking career in Canterbury. He is a Fellow of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, a Fellow of the Institute of Finance Professionals New Zealand and in 2016 completed an Executive Program on Digital Business Transformation at the MIT Sloan School of Management in the US.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has provided non-objection to the appointment.

Ms Greenwood also thanked Mary Quin, who retired on 20 May, for her invaluable contributions to the Board over the past six years.

“Mary has provided especially strong oversight of our technology transformation in recent times. We wish her all the best for her future endeavours,” she said.

