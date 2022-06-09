Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

REINZ & Tony Alexander Real Estate Survey: Buyers Continue To Step Back

Thursday, 9 June 2022, 11:05 am
Press Release: REINZ

This month’s survey shows that in the face of rising interest rates, tight credit availability, worries about recession, negative developments offshore, talk of a brain drain, business failures and resourcing issues in the construction sector, and widespread reporting of house price falls, it is unsurprising that buyers are stepping back from the market for now.

Our latest monthly survey of real estate agents throughout the country produced 557 responses showing only a small 4% of agents seeing FOMO (fear of missing out), 73% seeing FOOP (fear of over-paying), and fewer and fewer investors bringing their properties to the market to sell.

For more information, please see the report attached or you can access it online here.

