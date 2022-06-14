Company-X Wins ExportNZ Top Tech Companies Award

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND: Company-X is acknowledged as one of the Top Tech Companies of 2022 by ExportNZ.

Co-founder and director Jeremy Hughes was presented with the award at the 50th anniversary celebration of ExportNZ at Zealong Tea Estate, Hamilton, on June 9, by ExportNZ director of advocacy Catherine Beard and Employers and Manufacturers Association board member Colin Birch.

Company-X was nominated by New Zealand Trade and Enterprise because of its growth through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Company-X supplied software and hardware that enabled clients teams to work from home and provide remote assistance to team members or clients still in the field.

During the pandemic Company-X won a Reseller News Innovation Award for Voxcoda, a software as a service solution that turns text into humanlike voices, and the Best Professional Service Innovation Award at the Hamilton Central Business Association CBD Awards.

Members of the Company-X team won the Women in ICT Awards during the pandemic and the Microsoft Most Valued Professional Global Skills Challenge.

"I’m honoured Company-X was recognised with this award and feel extremely proud," Hughes said.

"For me it’s confirmation of our amazing team and the fantastic work they've been doing."

Company-X co-founder and director David Hallett added: "Our team has successfully navigated the headwinds of the COVID-19 pandemic, winning awards and achieving growth. It’s wonderful to be recognised for this."

About Company-X

Company-X offers world-leading software savvy delivered with a can-do attitude.

Founded in 2012 by software specialists David Hallett and Jeremy Hughes, Company-X immediately won contracts with New Zealand government departments and a US multinational.

The team has grown to more than 50 New Zealand-based software specialists, with only the best and brightest passing the Company-X interview and assessment process.

The Company-X team prides itself on experience in a wide range of technologies and languages and loves challenging problems.

Company-X ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific, a list of the fastest-growing technology companies in the Asia Pacific region, in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Company-X has won many awards:

Company-X won the Best Professional Service Innovation Award in the Hamilton Central Business Association Central Business District Awards 2021

Company-X software quality assurance tester Jes Elliott won the Reseller News Women in ICT 2021 Rising Star Award.

The Independent Software Vendor Award at the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 for state-of-the-art software that turns text into human-like audio files at a fraction of the cost of booking a voice artist, recording studio and sound engineer.

The Independent Software Vendor Award at the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019 for a hands-free auditing application developed for AsureQuality.

The Service Excellence and Global Operator awards at the Westpac Waikato Business Awards in 2018.

The Services Exporter of the Year category at the Air New Zealand Cargo ExportNZ Awards 2017.

The Homegrown Innovators Independent Software Vendors Award at the Reseller News ICT Industry Awards 2017.

The Roading Asset Management Innovation Award at the Road Infrastructure Management Forum in 2017 for the One Network Road Classification Performance Measures Reporting Tool built for the New Zealand transport sector.

About ExportNZ: The Voice of New Zealand Exporters

ExportNZ is a division of BusinessNZ. The BusinessNZ family has its roots in four large regional organisations of member businesses that together cover the entire country.

EMA, Business Central, Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce (CECC) and Business South have been serving their member businesses for more than a hundred years with legal advice, human resources and other services. This regional presence is the strength behind BusinessNZ's advocacy on behalf of all New Zealand business.

ExportNZ's key objectives are to:

Provide effective advocacy and lobbying on behalf of exporters

Inspire New Zealand firms to engage in exporting to expand their business horizons and grow internationally

Provide practical support programmes and networking events to help firms achieve these goals.

