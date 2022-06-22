Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wellington Airport Reaches Pre-Covid Levels, Staff Shortages The Next Challenge

Wednesday, 22 June 2022, 2:04 pm
Press Release: Wellington Airport Limited

Wellington Airport has had its busiest day since March 2020, with more than 18,000 passengers through the terminal on Friday 3rd of June.

The airport has also had 100,000 passengers through the terminal over the last seven days for the first time since July last year.

The Matariki public holiday this Friday is likely to be even busier with around 22,000 seats operated that day.

With activity returning to pre-pandemic levels, around 200 jobs are needing to be filled across the airport. These include airline and airport operations, retail roles, hotel, border and security agencies.

Wellington Airport chief executive Matt Clarke says it’s a great problem to have as Wellington reconnects with the world.

“The terminal vibe is back after a couple of years in the shade. It’s great for families and friends reconnecting, and a shot in the arm for Wellington’s hospitality and events industry.

“Like many industries, the businesses based here at the airport need people and it’s a real challenge to find people in the current market.”

Wellington Airport’s domestic flight capacity is set to exceed 100% of pre-Covid levels in coming months.

All of Wellington’s international destinations are now reconnected and international capacity is at 45% of pre-Covid levels and climbing. This is expected to reach over 60% next month as Air New Zealand increases capacity, following the return of Qantas, Jetstar and Fiji Airways in recent months.

“Wellington’s international flights are extremely full at the moment. Airlines are working hard to provide enough seats to meet demand.”

Countries seeing the strongest demand for travel to and from Wellington include Australia, Cook Islands, Fiji, Germany, India and the UK.

