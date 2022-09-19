STAAH Appoints Industry Veteran, Tony Howlett, As Its CEO

In his new role as the Chief Executive Officer, Tony will be responsible for overall leadership, strategy and business management, driving STAAH’s vision of continued rapid growth of its business and 13,000+ customer base.

The appointment came into effect from 1 September 2022.

Tony steps up to this position from the Chief Operating Officer of STAAH, a role he held for more than three years. Tony offers more than 20 years of industry experience, including strategic roles at Auckland Conventions Venues & Events (Auckland Unlimited) and the Heritage Hotel Group.

“The hospitality landscape has changed over the last two years,” says Tony. “From its current juncture, technology will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the recovery and next phase of the hospitality industry. I am delighted to step into this role, at this crucial time for the industry and looking forward to taking STAAH’s proposition to more partners across the world – simple and smart technology that delivers results at an accessible cost.”

STAAH Founder, Gavin Jeddo, will focus on driving STAAH solutions strategy and product innovation. Girish Godage, who has more than 25 years of professional experience in change management, portfolio/ program/ project management, and system and process implementation in the IT industry , will lead the technology team to continue delivering resilient and innovative hospitality solutions. STAAH Director, Tarun Joukani, will continue to lead the sales of STAAH solutions globally as well as supporting with the management of STAAH India Ltd.

“We are incredibly pleased with our current global footprint,” says Gavin Jeddo, STAAH Founder. “We are also equally ambitious and excited about the opportunity that lies ahead of us, and the pivotal role we believe STAAH can play in the hospitality ecosystem.”

“We are committed to building a leadership team that reflects our extraordinary ambition. Tony’s passion for STAAH, industry experience and skillset make him ideal to lead the company into the future.”

About STAAH Ltd.

STAAH Ltd is a New Zealand-based technology company that specialises in innovative cloud-based solutions that simplify hospitality operations and open a world of online commerce for accommodation providers of all sizes. Founded by Gavin Jeddo in 2008, an industry pioneer, STAAH’s technology suite comprises channel management, direct bookings, online reviews management, gift voucher management system and digital marketing services.

Our passionate and diverse team is based across New Zealand, Australia, India, Middle East, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand as well as United Kingdom and Europe, providing 24/7/365 support and service to our network of more than 13,000+ accommodation providers worldwide. Our quest for delivering high-quality technology solutions that deliver results is recognised by industry partners in the form of Airbnb Badge, and Booking.com and Expedia Preferred Partner. We are a New Zealand FernMark Licensee.

