Nominations Open For The 2022 Clinical Informatics Leadership Award

You can nominate now to recognise the leadership, contribution and achievements of clinicians working in data and digital health.

The Clinical Informatics Leadership Network, (CiLN) worked in partnership with Health Informatics New Zealand (HiNZ) to launch the Clinical Informatics Leadership Award in 2019 and it is back in 2022.

Spark Health is supporting the award for the fourth year, providing $5,000 in funding for the winner to attend a conference or do further study. They will also receive a free pass and speaking slot at Digital Health Week NZ 2023.

CiLN chair Alex Kemp says the health reforms provide a once in a lifetime opportunity to create a digitally enabled health system, providing gold standard quality care in the right place, at the right time, to the right people.

“Clinical Informatics is internationally recognised as critical in the development, implementation and delivery of systems that are able to achieve this aspiration,” she says.

“CiLN are thrilled that Spark Health understands the importance of clinical informatics and has chosen to invest in the development of knowledge in this area within Aotearoa by supporting this award.”

In 2020, CiLN published a Clinical Informatics Position Statement, which details five key ways in which clinical informaticians bring value to the sector, which are; expertise, clinical leadership, stakeholder engagement, competence and capability, and communication.

The 2022 award is looking for a clinical informatician who best demonstrates the ‘value added’ in two of these areas.

Spark Health chief executive Will Reedy says 2022 is the year where clinical informatics leadership has emerged as a critical success factor for the health reforms.

“Whether it’s at a national, regional, district or locality level, clinical informatics leadership across the digital health community will ensure that data and digital services of the future meet the needs of all New Zealanders,” he says.

To be eligible for the award you must be a member of CiLN, which is free to join and open to anyone with a clinical background and an interest in clinical informatics.

Nominations close on 14 October 2022 and three finalists will be chosen by the judging panel. A public vote will decide the winner, who will be announced at Digital Health Week NZ this December in Rotorua.

NOMINATE NOW

© Scoop Media

