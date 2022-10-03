Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

CCL And Spark Business Group Achieves AWS DevOps Competency Status

Monday, 3 October 2022, 10:43 am
Press Release: Spark

CCL, the hybrid cloud specialist for Spark Business Group, announced today that Spark Business Group has achieved the Amazon Web Service (AWS) DevOps Competency status. This designation recognises that CCL, its cloud consulting business Leaven, and Spark Business Group provide proven technology and deep expertise to help customers understand and instill DevOps culture, practice and tooling to deliver applications and services at high velocity.

Achieving the AWS DevOps Competency cements CCL, Leaven and Spark Business Group as an AWS Partner that provides specialised demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus on Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver DevOps solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“CCL and Spark Business Group are proud to receive the designation for AWS DevOps,” said Richard Adams, CEO of CCL. “Our team is dedicated to helping our customers find more efficient ways of working and decreasing their time to value by leveraging AWS cloud-native solutions.

“Our teams are continuing to build out our application modernisation competency as well. DevOps goes hand-in-hand with cloud-native solutions, and our cloud consulting business Leaven helps our customers to modernise their application architecture and codebase to maximise the benefits of going all-in on AWS. A fully automated, modern application architecture and deployment reduces business risk, costs and failure rates.”

Following the decision to retire its aging in-country IaaS platform, Leaven worked with customer AsureQuality to re-platform its business applications using AWS and extend DevOps practices with automation and continuous integration to drive faster and more reliable development cycles.

Zach Hill, DevOps Lead at AsureQuality said creating repeatable activity maximises the value of cloud-native AWS services. “Deploying large portions of infrastructure is effectively as easy as copy and paste,” he said. “We can be smarter, too, by taking advantage of hourly pricing and responding to issues faster.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of DevOps solutions, AWS established the AWS DevOps Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners who offer a range of services and technology solutions to simplify provisioning and managing infrastructure, deploying application code, automating software release processes, monitoring your application and infrastructure performance to accelerate time to market, and optimize each stage of the software development lifecycle with the practice of DevOps.

“CCL has a small number of strategic partners with whom we have strong multi-year partnerships, highlighting our deep working knowledge, proven experience, and established trust. We take pride in our ability to partner effectively, while at the same time meeting the needs and expectations of clients who have diverse requirements”, adds Adams.

The AWS Competency Program is for AWS Advanced Technology Partners and AWS Advanced and Premier Consulting Partners with proven customer success and deep technical proficiency in specialised workload, solution, and industry areas. Partners are validated against well-architected criteria and are required to demonstrate the highest level of expertise and customer success.

